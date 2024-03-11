Host Actions & Permissions
Based on your peer preset permissions you can perform certain host actions in Dyte's Flutter SDK. As you follow through this page, you'll know what the host actions are and how to implement it based on permissions.
Permissions
Permissions are set in the Developer Portal. Based on the permissions set, you can perform certain host actions. To access permissions, use
dyteClient.permissions method. The permissions are as follows:
Media Permissions
Media permissions (audio, video and screenshare) can be accessed using
dyteClient.permissions.media. You can get audio, video and screenshare permissions. Audio and screenshare permissions are of
DyteMediaPermission type & video permissions are of
DyteVideoPermissions type.
DyteMediaPermission is a enum & can have 3 values:
DyteMediaPermission.allowed: If the user is allowed to access the media.
DyteMediaPermission.canRequest: If the user can request access to the media. Ex: If a user is off stage but can request to come on stage in case of webinar.
DyteMediaPermission.notAllowed: If the user is not allowed to access the media.
DyteVideoPermissions have 3 properties:
permission: It is of
DyteMediaPermissiontype & stores the video permission.
frameRate: It is of type
int& stores the frame rate of the video.
quality: It is of type
stringand stores the quality of the video.
// To get audio permission
final DyteMediaPermission audioPermission = dyteClient.permissions.media.audio;
// To get video details
final DyteVideoPermissions videoPermission = dyteClient.permissions.media.video;
// To get screenshare permission
final DyteMediaPermission screensharePermission = dyteClient.permissions.media.screenshare;
Waiting Room Permissions
Waiting room permissions are of type
WaitingRoomPermissions contains 2 properties:
canAcceptRequests: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can accept/reject waiting requests of participants present in waiting room.
type: It is of enum type
WaitingRoomTypeand is useful to know where client can directly enter meeting room or need permission from host.
WaitingRoomType can have 4 values:
WaitingRoomType.skip: If the user can directly enter the meeting room.
WaitingRoomType.onAccept: If the user needs permission from host to enter the meeting room.
WaitingRoomType.skipOnAccept: If the user needs permission from host just the first time while trying to join meeting room.
WaitingRoomType.skipOnPriviligedUserEntry: If the user can enter once there's a privileged user is present in the room.
final WaitingRoomPermissions waitingRoomPermissions = dyteClient.permissions.waitingRoom;
Chat Permissions
Chat permissions are of type
ChatPermissions contains 2 properties:
canSendText: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can send messages in the chat.
canSendFiles: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can send images/files in the chat.
final ChatPermissions chatPermissions = dyteClient.permissions.chat;
Host Permissions
Host permissions are of type
HostPermissions contains 5 properties:
canMuteAudio: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can mute audio of other participants in the room.
canDisableVideo: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can disable other participant's video.
canKickParticipant: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can kick other participants from the room.
canPinParticipant: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can pin other participants in the room.
canTriggerRecording: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can trigger recording in the room.
final HostPermissions hostPermissions = dyteClient.permissions.host;
Poll Permissions
Poll permissions are of type
PollPermissions contains 3 properties:
canCreate: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can create polls in the meeting room.
canVote: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can vote in the polls.
canView: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can view the polls.
final PollPermissions pollPermissions = dyteClient.permissions.poll;
Plugin Permissions
Plugin permissions are of type
PluginPermissions contains 2 properties:
canLaunch: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can launch plugins in the meeting room.
canClose: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can close plugins in the meeting room.
final PluginPermissions pluginPermissions = dyteClient.permissions.plugin;
Livestream Permissions
Livestream permissions are of type
LivestreamPermissions contains the following property:
canLivestream: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can start/stop livestreaming.
final LivestreamPermissions livestreamPermissions = dyteClient.permissions.livestream;
Miscellaneous Permissions
Miscellaneous permissions are of type
MiscellaneousPermissions with following property:
canEditDisplayName: It is of type
bool& tells if the user can edit their display name.
Host Actions
A peer can execute following actions if their preset allows it. To access preset permissions, see the permissions section above:
Pin/Unpin participant
You can pin & unpin a participant in a meeting room. Use
pinParticipant(participant) and
unpinParticipant() method to pin & unpin the
participant respectively. The
participant is of
DyteMeetingParticipanttype.
// Pin the `participant`
dyteClient.hostActions.pinParticipant(participant);
// Unpin pinned participant
dyteClient.hostActions.unpinParticipant();
Kick participant(s)
You can kick a participant or kick all participants from a meeting using
kickParticipant(participant) and
kickAll() method respectively. The
participant is of
DyteMeetingParticipant type.
// Kick the `participant`
dyteClient.hostActions.kickParticipant(participant);
// Kick all participants
dyteClient.hostActions.kickAll();
Accept/Reject waitlisted request
You can accept or reject a waitlisted request using
acceptWaitlistedParticipant(participant) and
rejectWaitlistedParticipant(participant) method respectively. The
participant is of
DyteMeetingParticipant type.
// Accept the waitlisted `waitlistedParticipant`
dyteClient.hostActions.acceptWaitlistedParticipant(waitlistedParticipant);
// Reject the waitlisted `waitlistedParticipant`
dyteClient.hostActions.rejectWaitlistedParticipant(waitlistedParticipant);
Mute participant(s) audio
You can mute a participant's audio or mute all participants' audio using
disableParticipantAudio(participant) and
muteAllAudios() method respectively. The
participant is of
DyteMeetingParticipant type.
// Mute the `participant` audio
dyteClient.hostActions.disableParticipantAudio(participant);
// Mute all participants' audio
dyteClient.hostActions.muteAllAudios();
Disable participant(s) video
You can disable a participant's video or disable all participants' video using
disableParticipantVideo(participant) and
disableAllVideos() method respectively. The
participant is of
DyteMeetingParticipant type.
// Disable the `participant` video
dyteClient.hostActions.disableParticipantVideo(participant);
// Disable all participants' video
dyteClient.hostActions.disableAllVideos();