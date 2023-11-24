On this page

Participant Events

Trigger an event when any participant joins the meeting.

class ParticipantsEventListener extends DyteParticipantEventsListener {

@override

void onParticipantJoin ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any participant update in meeting. For example, when a participant changes their name.

@override

void onParticipantUpdated ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



Trigger an event when any participant leaves the meeting.

@override

void onParticipantLeave ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



Trigger an event when any participant starts or stops the video.

@override

void onVideoUpdate ( {

required bool videoEnabled ,

required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ,

} ) {



}



To access the video view of a participant, create an object of the VideoView class.



final videoView = VideoView ( meetingParticipant : participant ) ;



final selfVideoView = VideoView ( isSelfTrue : true ) ;



Triggers an event when a participant starts or stops the audio.

@override

void onAudioUpdate ( {

required bool audioEnabled ,

required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ,

} ) {



}



Triggers an event when a participant starts or stops screen share.

@override

void onScreenShareStarted ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



@override

void onScreenShareEnded ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



Obtain the list of the screenshare participants, using the participants.screenshares function which returns a DyteRoomParticipants object that maintains a record of participants who have joined, pinned, and screenshared. This object updates with each onUpdate call.

To get the screenshare widget, create an object of the ScreenshareView class.



final screenshareView = ScreenShareView ( meetingParticipant ) ;



This event is triggered when the active participant changes, for example, when the user moves to the next page of participants. It provides the list of participants on the current page.

@override

void onActiveParticipantsChanged ( List < DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant > active ) {



}



Other events: