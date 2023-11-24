Skip to main content

Participant Events

Participant joined

Trigger an event when any participant joins the meeting.

class ParticipantsEventListener extends DyteParticipantEventsListener {
  ...
  @override
  void onParticipantJoin(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
    // your code here to handle new participant
  }
  ...
}

Participant updated

Trigger an event when any participant update in meeting. For example, when a participant changes their name.

...

@override
void onParticipantUpdated(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
         // your code here to handle new participant
}

...

Participant left

Trigger an event when any participant leaves the meeting.

...

@override
void onParticipantLeave(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
         // your code here to handle participant left from meeting
}

...

Video update

Trigger an event when any participant starts or stops the video.

...

@override
void onVideoUpdate({
 required bool videoEnabled,
 required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant,
}) {
         // your code here to handle participant video toggle update
}

...

Video view

To access the video view of a participant, create an object of the VideoView class.

// To show the video of a participant
final videoView = VideoView(meetingParticipant: participant);
// To get video view for a local user
final selfVideoView = VideoView(isSelfTrue: true);

Audio update

Triggers an event when a participant starts or stops the audio.

...

@override
void onAudioUpdate({
 required bool audioEnabled,
 required DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant,
}) {
    // your code here to handle participant audio toggle update
}

...

Screen share update

Triggers an event when a participant starts or stops screen share.

...

@override
void onScreenShareStarted(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
  /// handle screen share started of `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}

@override
void onScreenShareEnded(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
  /// handle screen share ended of `DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant` participant
}

...

Screen share participants list

Obtain the list of the screenshare participants, using the participants.screenshares function which returns a DyteRoomParticipants object that maintains a record of participants who have joined, pinned, and screenshared. This object updates with each onUpdate call.

Screen share view

To get the screenshare widget, create an object of the ScreenshareView class.

// To show screenshare of a participant
final screenshareView = ScreenShareView(meetingParticipant);

Active Participants changed

This event is triggered when the active participant changes, for example, when the user moves to the next page of participants. It provides the list of participants on the current page.

...

@override
void onActiveParticipantsChanged(List<DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant> active) {
  /// handle active participants changed
}

...

Other events:

EventDescription
onActiveSpeakerChangedTriggered when active speaker is change. Updated active speaker is sent as payload.
onNoActiveSpeakerTriggered when there is no active participant.
onParticipantPinnedTriggered when a participant is pinned. Pinned participant details is sent as payload.
onParticipantUnpinnedTriggered when a participant is unpinned. Unpinned participant details is sent as payload.