Introduction

The meetings polls object can be accessed using dyteClient.polls . It provides methods to create polls, vote, and more.

dyteClient.polls.polls returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type DytePollMessage .

The DytePollMessage class has the following properties:

id : Unique ID assigned to each poll.

: Unique ID assigned to each poll. question : Question of the poll.

: Question of the poll. anonymous : To hide the votes of each user even after completion. (false by default)

: To hide the votes of each user even after completion. (false by default) hideVotes : Hide votes until the voting is complete. (enabled if anonymous is enabled)

: Hide votes until the voting is complete. (enabled if anonymous is enabled) createdBy : Name of creator the poll.

: Name of creator the poll. options : Array of DytePollOption object, contains all the options to the poll question.

DytePollOption has the following properties:

text : Contains the option text.

: Contains the option text. votes : List of DytePollVote object, which contains info about voters of this option.

: List of object, which contains info about voters of this option. count : Int of number of votes given to this option.

DytePollVote has the following properties:

id : ID of the voter.

: ID of the voter. name : Name of the voter.

To be able to receive new poll messages you need to implement a method onPollUpdates() method from callback DytePollEventsListener :

To get poll updates, listen to onPollUpdates() callback:



class PollEventsListeners extends DytePollEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onPollUpdates ( List < DytePollMessage > polls ) {



}



@override

void onNewPoll ( DytePollMessage poll ) {



}



. . .

}





You can subscribe to this events by addPollEventsListener method: