Introduction
The meetings polls object can be accessed using
dyteClient.polls. It provides
methods to create polls, vote, and more.
dyteClient.polls.polls returns an array of all polls created in a meeting,
where each element is an object of type
DytePollMessage.
The
DytePollMessage class has the following properties:
id: Unique ID assigned to each poll.
question: Question of the poll.
anonymous: To hide the votes of each user even after completion. (false by default)
hideVotes: Hide votes until the voting is complete. (enabled if anonymous is enabled)
createdBy: Name of creator the poll.
options: Array of
DytePollOptionobject, contains all the options to the poll question.
DytePollOption has the following properties:
text: Contains the option text.
votes: List of
DytePollVoteobject, which contains info about voters of this option.
count: Int of number of votes given to this option.
DytePollVote has the following properties:
id: ID of the voter.
name: Name of the voter.
Listening to new polls in a meeting
To be able to receive new poll messages you need to implement a method
onPollUpdates() method from callback
DytePollEventsListener:
To get poll updates, listen to
onPollUpdates() callback:
class PollEventsListeners extends DytePollEventsListener {
...
void onPollUpdates(List<DytePollMessage> polls) {
/// code to handle polls
}
void onNewPoll(DytePollMessage poll) {
/// code to handle new poll
}
...
}
You can subscribe to this events by
addPollEventsListener method:
dyteClient.addPollEventsListener(PollEventsListeners());