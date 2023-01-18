Skip to main content

Creating a poll

A new poll can be created using the create method from the dyteClient.polls object. The dyteClient.polls.create() method accepts the following params.

ParamTypeDefault ValueRequiredDescription
questionstring-yesThe question that is to be voted for.
optionsstring[]-yesThe options of the poll.
anonymousboolean-yesIf true, the poll votes are anonymous.
hideVotesboolean-yesIf true, the votes on the poll are hidden.

The following snippet creates a poll where votes are anonymous.

dyteClient.polls.create(
    question: "Are you an early bird or a night owl?",
    options: ["Early bird", "Night owl"],
    anonymous: true,
    hideVotes: false,
);