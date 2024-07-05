Media Preview

On this page

Before joining a meeting, users may want to preview and configure their media devices like camera, microphone, and audio output. This section provides developers with the tools to prepare the media environment before joining a Dyte meeting.

If you are using our UI Kits, this functionality can be handled by DyteSetupScreen or built with DyteParticipantTile widget.

dyteMobileClient.localUser.audioEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.

: A value indicating if the audio currently enabled. dyteMobileClient.localUser.videoEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.

The same methods used for controlling media during a meeting are also applicable for pre-call media configuration.

1. Mute/Unmute microphone



dyteMobileClient . localUser . disableAudio ( )





dyteMobileClient . localUser . enableAudio ( )





Anytime there is an update in the audio state of the local user, the Core SDK notifies the client through the onAudioUpdate callback from DyteSelfEventsListener . Here's how you can register the listener:

class SelfAudioNotifier extends DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onAudioUpdate ( bool audioEnabled ) {



}

}



dyteMobileClient . addSelfEventsListener ( SelfAudioNotifier ( ) )



2. Enable/Disable camera



dyteMobileClient . localUser . disableVideo ( )





dyteMobileClient . localUser . enableVideo ( )



Whenever there is an update in the video state of the local user, the Core SDK notifies the client through the onVideoUpdate callback from DyteSelfEventsListener . Here's how you can register the listener:

class SelfVideoNotifier extends DyteSelfEventsListener {

override fun onVideoUpdate ( bool videoEnabled ) {



}

}



dyteMobileClient . addSelfEventsListener ( SelfVideoNotifier ( ) ) ;



Media devices represent the hardware for the camera, microphone, and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices currently available, use the following methods:



final audioDevices = dyteMobileClient . localUser . getAudioDevices ( )





final videoDevices = dyteMobileClient . localUser . getVideoDevices ( )



To get the currently selected media device, use the following methods:



final currentAudioDevice = dyteMobileClient . localUser . getSelectedAudioDevice ( )





final currentVideoDevice = dyteMobileClient . localUser . getSelectedVideoDevice ( )



Use these methods to create a UI that allows users to configure their media devices. When the user selects a device, use the below methods to set the device.

Set device