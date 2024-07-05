Media Preview
Before joining a meeting, users may want to preview and configure their media devices like camera, microphone, and audio output. This section provides developers with the tools to prepare the media environment before joining a Dyte meeting.
If you are using our UI Kits, this functionality can be handled by
DyteSetupScreen or built with
DyteParticipantTile widget.
Properties
dyteMobileClient.localUser.audioEnabled: A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.
dyteMobileClient.localUser.videoEnabled: A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.
Methods
Toggling Media
The same methods used for controlling media during a meeting are also applicable for pre-call media configuration.
1. Mute/Unmute microphone
// Mute Audio
dyteMobileClient.localUser.disableAudio()
// Unmute Audio
dyteMobileClient.localUser.enableAudio()
Anytime there is an update in the audio state of the local user, the Core SDK notifies the client through the
onAudioUpdate callback
from
DyteSelfEventsListener. Here's how you can register the listener:
class SelfAudioNotifier extends DyteSelfEventsListener{
override fun onAudioUpdate(bool audioEnabled) {
// Show local user's VideoView if video is enabled
}
}
dyteMobileClient.addSelfEventsListener(SelfAudioNotifier())
2. Enable/Disable camera
// Disable Video
dyteMobileClient.localUser.disableVideo()
// Enable Video
dyteMobileClient.localUser.enableVideo()
Whenever there is an update in the video state of the local user, the Core SDK notifies the client through the
onVideoUpdate callback
from
DyteSelfEventsListener. Here's how you can register the listener:
class SelfVideoNotifier extends DyteSelfEventsListener{
override fun onVideoUpdate(bool videoEnabled) {
// Show local user's VideoView if video is enabled
}
}
dyteMobileClient.addSelfEventsListener(SelfVideoNotifier());
Changing Media Device
Media devices represent the hardware for the camera, microphone, and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices currently available, use the following methods:
// Get all audio devices
final audioDevices = dyteMobileClient.localUser.getAudioDevices()
// Get all video devices
final videoDevices = dyteMobileClient.localUser.getVideoDevices()
To get the currently selected media device, use the following methods:
// Get current audio device being used
final currentAudioDevice = dyteMobileClient.localUser.getSelectedAudioDevice()
// Get current video device being used
final currentVideoDevice = dyteMobileClient.localUser.getSelectedVideoDevice()
Use these methods to create a UI that allows users to configure their media devices. When the user selects a device, use the below methods to set the device.
Set device
// Set audio device
dyteMobileClient.localUser.setAudioDevice(device)
// eg. device = audioDevices[0]
// Set video device
dyteMobileClient.localUser.setVideoDevice(device)
// eg. device = videoDevices[0]