Introduction - Local User

DyteSelfUser object contain all the methods and properties about the self user including their media controls for the current room.

Here is a list of properties that local user provides:

id : ID of the participant pertaining to local user. (aka peerId )

: ID of the participant pertaining to local user. (aka ) userId : The userId of the participant.

: The of the participant. name : Contains Name of the local user.

: Contains Name of the local user. picture : Link to the url of the participant

: Link to the url of the participant isHost : Boolean value indicating whether this user is host of current meeting or not.

: Boolean value indicating whether this user is host of current meeting or not. clientSpecificId : Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant.

: Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant. flags : Type ParticipantFlags and it contains two boolean values recorder : if the participant is recorder hidden : if the participant is hidden

: Type and it contains two boolean values audioEnabled : Boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.

: Boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled. videoEnabled : Boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.

Local user properties can be fetched via localUser getter on the dyteClient .

final selfUser = dyteClient . localUser ;



By default as soon as you join the meeting, Dyte SDK will produce your video and audio streams. To change this behaviour, use the audioEnabled & videoEnabled parameter

final meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfo (

roomName = MEETING_ROOM_NAME ,

authToken = AUTH_TOKEN ,

audioEnabled = false ,

videoEnabled = true

) ;



If audio and video tracks are disabled during the DyteMobileClient initialization process. You can setup the audio and video tracks by simply calling enableAudio() and enableVideo() like below:

dyteClient . localUser . enableAudio ( ) ;

dyteClient . localUser . enableVideo ( ) ;



Change the user's name by calling setDisplayName method. The changed name will reflect across all participants ONLY if the change happens before joining the meeting.

dyteClient . localUser . setDisplayName ( "New Name" ) ;





dyteClient . localUser . disableAudio ( ) ;





dyteClient . localUser . enableAudio ( ) ;





final isAudioEnabled = dyteClient . localUser . audioEnabled ;





dyteClient . localUser . disableVideo ( ) ;





dyteClient . localUser . enableVideo ( ) ;





final isVideoEnabled = dyteClient . localUser . videoEnabled ;

