Introduction - Local User
DyteSelfUser object contain all the methods and properties about the self user including their
media controls for the current room.
Properties
Here is a list of properties that local user provides:
id: ID of the participant pertaining to local user. (aka
peerId)
userId: The
userIdof the participant.
name: Contains Name of the local user.
picture: Link to the url of the participant
isHost: Boolean value indicating whether this user is host of current meeting or not.
clientSpecificId: Identifier provided by the developer while adding the participant.
flags: Type
ParticipantFlagsand it contains two boolean values
recorder: if the participant is recorder
hidden: if the participant is hidden
audioEnabled: Boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.
videoEnabled: Boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.
Local user properties can be fetched via
localUser getter on the
dyteClient.
final selfUser = dyteClient.localUser;
Change default audio / video settings
By default as soon as you join the meeting, Dyte SDK will produce your video and
audio streams. To change this behaviour, use the
audioEnabled &
videoEnabled
parameter
final meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfo(
roomName = MEETING_ROOM_NAME,
authToken = AUTH_TOKEN,
audioEnabled = false,
videoEnabled = true
);
Turn audio/video tracks after initializing the client
If audio and video tracks are disabled during the
DyteMobileClient
initialization process. You can setup the audio and video tracks by simply
calling
enableAudio() and
enableVideo() like below:
dyteClient.localUser.enableAudio();
dyteClient.localUser.enableVideo();
Change the name of the local user
Change the user's name by calling
setDisplayName method. The changed name will
reflect across all participants ONLY if the change happens before joining the
meeting.
dyteClient.localUser.setDisplayName("New Name");
Mute/Unmute microphone
// Mute Audio
dyteClient.localUser.disableAudio();
// Unmute Audio
dyteClient.localUser.enableAudio();
// Get current status
final isAudioEnabled = dyteClient.localUser.audioEnabled;
Enable/Disable camera
// Disable Video
dyteClient.localUser.disableVideo();
// Enable Video
dyteClient.localUser.enableVideo();
// Get current status
final isVideoEnabled = dyteClient.localUser.videoEnabled;
Switch camera between sources
// switch camera
dyteClient.localUser.switchCamera();