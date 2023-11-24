On this page

Local User - Events

You can subscribe to various local user events:

To subscribe, pass the instance of LocalUserListener class created below to addSelfEventsListener() method of dyteClient instance as follows:

dyteClient . addSelfEventsListener ( LocalUserListener ( ) ) ;



Implement DyteSelfEventsListener to a class say LocalUserListener , and listen to event from DyteSelfEventsListener by overriding them. This class can be user to manage your state in the application.

class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onAudioDevicesUpdated ( ) {



}



. . .

}



Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using enableVideo() / disableVideo() , or host turns-off the video.

class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onVideoUpdate ( bool videoEnabled ) {

if ( isVideoEnabled ) {



} else {



}





}



. . .

}



Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using enableAudio() / disableAudio() , or host mutes the audio.



class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onAudioUpdate ( bool audioEnabled ) {

if ( audioEnabled ) {



} else {



}





}

. . .

}



Triggered by any change in proximity, such as when the device is brought near or moved away from an earpiece, which triggers the display to turn on or off.



class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onProximityChanged ( bool isNear ) {

if ( isNear ) {



} else {



}

}

. . .

}



When the waiting room feature is enabled for a meeting, you can use the onWaitListStatusUpdate() callback function to receive updates on waiting room status changes.



class LocalUserNotifier implements DyteSelfEventsListener {



. . .



@override

void onWaitListStatusUpdate ( DyteWaitListStatus waitListStatus ) {











}



. . .

}



When the local user is removed from the meeting, the onRemovedFromMeeting() callback is triggered.



@override

void onRemovedFromMeeting ( ) {



}



Whenever user changes audio/video source using setAudioDevice(DyteAudioDevice) and setVideoDevice(DyteVideoDevice) respectively [ref: here], onAudioDevicesUpdated() and onVideoDevicesChanged() are triggered respectively.