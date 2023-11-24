Local User - Events
You can subscribe to various local user events:
- To subscribe, pass the instance of
LocalUserListenerclass created below to
addSelfEventsListener()method of
dyteClientinstance as follows:
dyteClient.addSelfEventsListener(LocalUserListener());
- Implement
DyteSelfEventsListenerto a class say
LocalUserListener, and listen to event from
DyteSelfEventsListenerby overriding them. This class can be user to manage your state in the application.
class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {
...
void onAudioDevicesUpdated() {
/// code to handle onAudioDevicesUpdated() event
}
...
}
Video update
Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using
enableVideo()/
disableVideo(), or host turns-off the video.
class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {
...
void onVideoUpdate(bool videoEnabled) {
if(isVideoEnabled){
// Video is enabled, other users can see the video.
} else {
// Video is disabled, others users can't see the video.
}
// or alternatively you can pass the bool through state as demonstrated in example app.
}
...
}
Audio update
Triggered when the user starts / stops the audio using
enableAudio()/
disableAudio(), or host mutes the audio.
class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {
...
void onAudioUpdate(bool audioEnabled) {
if (audioEnabled) {
// audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
} else {
// audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
}
// or alternatively you can pass the bool through state as demonstrated in example app.
}
...
}
Proximity changed
Triggered by any change in proximity, such as when the device is brought near or moved away from an earpiece, which triggers the display to turn on or off.
class LocalUserListener implements DyteSelfEventsListener {
...
void onProximityChanged(bool isNear) {
if (isNear) {
// Display should be turned off, as user might be speaking through ear piece
} else {
// Display should be tunred on, as user might be looking at display and listening through speaker/earphones.
}
}
...
}
Waitlist status
When the waiting room feature is enabled for a meeting, you can use the
onWaitListStatusUpdate() callback function to receive updates on waiting room status changes.
class LocalUserNotifier implements DyteSelfEventsListener {
...
void onWaitListStatusUpdate(DyteWaitListStatus waitListStatus) {
// DyteWaitListStatus is an enum with the following values:
// if `DyteWaitListStatus.none`, user is not on the waitlist
// if `DyteWaitListStatus.waiting`, user is on the waitlist
// if `DyteWaitListStatus.accepted`, user has been accepted in the meeting.
// if `DyteWaitListStatus.rejected`, user has been rejected from the meeting.
}
...
}
Local user removed
When the local user is removed from the meeting, the
onRemovedFromMeeting() callback is triggered.
void onRemovedFromMeeting() {
// Display an alert to the user indicating that they are no longer in the meeting.
}
Change in audio/video source
Whenever user changes audio/video source using
setAudioDevice(DyteAudioDevice) and
setVideoDevice(DyteVideoDevice) respectively [ref: here],
onAudioDevicesUpdated() and
onVideoDevicesChanged() are triggered respectively.
void onAudioDevicesUpdated() {
// triggered on successful execution of `setAudioDevice(DyteAudioDevice)`
}
void onVideoDeviceChanged() {
// triggered on successful execution of `setVideoDevice(DyteVideoDevice)`
}