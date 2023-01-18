Voting on a poll
The
dyteClient.polls.vote() method can be used to register a vote on a poll.
It accepts the following params.
|Param
|Type
|Default Value
|Required
|Description
|pollMessage
|DytePollMessage
|-
|yes
|Contains all the poll properties (question, options, etc.)
|pollOption
|DytePollOption
|yes
|yes
|Option on which the user voted
The following snippet votes for the 1st option on the 1st poll created in the meeting.
final poll = dyteClient.polls.polls[0];
final selectedPollOption = poll.options[0];
dyteClient.polls.vote(poll, selectedPollOption);