Stage Access for Viewers
Viewer participants in a stage-enabled meeting are users whose preset permission for media production is set as
canRequest.
The
dyteMobileClient.stage object provides APIs for viewer participants to request stage access and withdraw their join stage request.
Request access
This method is used to create a new stage request which can be approved by the host.
dyteClient.stage.requestAccess();
When a host accepts the user's stage access request or allows the user directly to the stage, the SDK triggers the
onPresentRequestReceived callback in
DyteStageEventListener. You can listen to this event:
class StageEventListener with DyteStageEventsListener {
void onPresentRequestReceived() {
// Host accepted the join stage request or invited user directly to stage
}
}
Withdraw join request
To cancel or withdraw a pending stage access request, you can call the
withdrawJoinRequest() method:
dyteClient.stage.withdrawJoinRequest();