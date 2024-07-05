On this page

Stage Access for Viewers

Viewer participants in a stage-enabled meeting are users whose preset permission for media production is set as canRequest . The dyteMobileClient.stage object provides APIs for viewer participants to request stage access and withdraw their join stage request.

This method is used to create a new stage request which can be approved by the host.

dyteClient . stage . requestAccess ( ) ;



When a host accepts the user's stage access request or allows the user directly to the stage, the SDK triggers the onPresentRequestReceived callback in DyteStageEventListener . You can listen to this event:

class StageEventListener with DyteStageEventsListener {

@override

void onPresentRequestReceived ( ) {



}

}



To cancel or withdraw a pending stage access request, you can call the withdrawJoinRequest() method: