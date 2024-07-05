Stage Host Controls
In a stage management-enabled meeting, a user with the
selfPermissions.host.canAcceptStageRequests permission as
true is
considered a host. The
dyteMobileClient.stage object in Dyte's Flutter Core SDK provides stage management APIs that allow hosts to
manage stage access requests, invite participants to the stage, and remove participants from the stage.
List of Stage Access Requests
You can retrieve the list of pending stage access requests by accessing the
dyteMobileClient.stage.accessRequests property. This property
provides a list of
DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant objects who have requested stage access.
If the local user is not a host, this property returns an empty list.
Grant stage access
A privileged user can grant access to stage for a set of users with
grantAccess method.
|Parameters
|Type
|peer
|DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant
dyteClient.stage.grantAccess(peer);
To grant access to all stage requests at a time, you can user
grantAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.
dyteClient.stage.grantAccessToAll();
Deny stage access
A privileged user can deny access to stage for a set of users with
denyAccess method.
|Parameters
|Type
|peer
|DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant
dyteClient.stage.denyAccess(peer);
To deny all stage requests at a time, you can user
denyAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.
dyteClient.stage.denyAccessToAll();
Kick participant from stage
A privileged user can kick a participant from stage with
kick method.
|Parameters
|Type
|peer
|DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant
dyteClient.stage.kick(peer);
Listening to Stage Access Requests
You can listen to incoming stage access requests or changes in the access requests list if you are a host. The SDK provides the
following callbacks to
DyteStageEventsListener:
class StageEventListener extends DyteStageEventsListener {
void onPresentRequestAdded(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
// Called when a participant requests to join the stage. Triggered only if the local user is a host.
}
void onPresentRequestClosed(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
// Called when a participant with a pending stage access request leaves the meeting.
// Triggered only if the local user is a host.
}
void onPresentRequestRejected(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
// Called when a participant's stage access request is denied by the host.
// Triggered only if the local user is a host.
}
void onPresentRequestWithdrawn(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
// Called when a participant cancels their stage access request.
// Triggered only if the local user is a host.
}
void onStageRequestsUpdated(List<DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant> accessRequests) {
// Called when the list of stage access requests is updated.
}
}
You need to attach the listener to meeting client as follows:
dyteClient.addStageEventsListener(StageEventsListener())
These APIs enable you to manage stage access requests and participants effectively in Dyte meetings. Next, we'll explore the Stage APIs available to Viewer participants.