Stage Host Controls

In a stage management-enabled meeting, a user with the selfPermissions.host.canAcceptStageRequests permission as true is considered a host. The dyteMobileClient.stage object in Dyte's Flutter Core SDK provides stage management APIs that allow hosts to manage stage access requests, invite participants to the stage, and remove participants from the stage.

You can retrieve the list of pending stage access requests by accessing the dyteMobileClient.stage.accessRequests property. This property provides a list of DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant objects who have requested stage access.

note If the local user is not a host, this property returns an empty list.

A privileged user can grant access to stage for a set of users with grantAccess method.

Parameters Type peer DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant

dyteClient . stage . grantAccess ( peer ) ;



To grant access to all stage requests at a time, you can user grantAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.

dyteClient . stage . grantAccessToAll ( ) ;



A privileged user can deny access to stage for a set of users with denyAccess method.

Parameters Type peer DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant

dyteClient . stage . denyAccess ( peer ) ;



To deny all stage requests at a time, you can user denyAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.

dyteClient . stage . denyAccessToAll ( ) ;



A privileged user can kick a participant from stage with kick method.

Parameters Type peer DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant

dyteClient . stage . kick ( peer ) ;



You can listen to incoming stage access requests or changes in the access requests list if you are a host. The SDK provides the following callbacks to DyteStageEventsListener :

class StageEventListener extends DyteStageEventsListener {

@override

void onPresentRequestAdded ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {



}



@override

void onPresentRequestClosed ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {





}



@override

void onPresentRequestRejected ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {





}



@override

void onPresentRequestWithdrawn ( DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant ) {





}



@override

void onStageRequestsUpdated ( List < DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant > accessRequests ) {



}

}



You need to attach the listener to meeting client as follows:

dyteClient . addStageEventsListener ( StageEventsListener ( ) )



These APIs enable you to manage stage access requests and participants effectively in Dyte meetings. Next, we'll explore the Stage APIs available to Viewer participants.