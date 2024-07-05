Skip to main content

Stage Host Controls

In a stage management-enabled meeting, a user with the selfPermissions.host.canAcceptStageRequests permission as true is considered a host. The dyteMobileClient.stage object in Dyte's Flutter Core SDK provides stage management APIs that allow hosts to manage stage access requests, invite participants to the stage, and remove participants from the stage.

List of Stage Access Requests

You can retrieve the list of pending stage access requests by accessing the dyteMobileClient.stage.accessRequests property. This property provides a list of DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant objects who have requested stage access.

note

If the local user is not a host, this property returns an empty list.

Grant stage access

A privileged user can grant access to stage for a set of users with grantAccess method.

ParametersType
peerDyteJoinedMeetingParticipant
dyteClient.stage.grantAccess(peer);

To grant access to all stage requests at a time, you can user grantAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.

dyteClient.stage.grantAccessToAll();

Deny stage access

A privileged user can deny access to stage for a set of users with denyAccess method.

ParametersType
peerDyteJoinedMeetingParticipant
dyteClient.stage.denyAccess(peer);

To deny all stage requests at a time, you can user denyAccessToAll() method. This method takes no parameters.

dyteClient.stage.denyAccessToAll();

Kick participant from stage

A privileged user can kick a participant from stage with kick method.

ParametersType
peerDyteJoinedMeetingParticipant
dyteClient.stage.kick(peer);

Listening to Stage Access Requests

You can listen to incoming stage access requests or changes in the access requests list if you are a host. The SDK provides the following callbacks to DyteStageEventsListener:

class StageEventListener extends DyteStageEventsListener {
  @override
  void onPresentRequestAdded(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
    // Called when a participant requests to join the stage. Triggered only if the local user is a host.
  }

  @override
  void onPresentRequestClosed(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
    // Called when a participant with a pending stage access request leaves the meeting.
    // Triggered only if the local user is a host.
  }

  @override
  void onPresentRequestRejected(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
    // Called when a participant's stage access request is denied by the host.
    // Triggered only if the local user is a host.
  }

  @override
  void onPresentRequestWithdrawn(DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant participant) {
    // Called when a participant cancels their stage access request.
    // Triggered only if the local user is a host.
  }

  @override
  void onStageRequestsUpdated(List<DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant> accessRequests) {
      // Called when the list of stage access requests is updated.
  }
}

You need to attach the listener to meeting client as follows:

dyteClient.addStageEventsListener(StageEventsListener())

These APIs enable you to manage stage access requests and participants effectively in Dyte meetings. Next, we'll explore the Stage APIs available to Viewer participants.