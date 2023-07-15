On this page

Verify Webhooks Using Dyte's Signature and Webhook ID

You can verify webhooks using Dyte's signature and webhook IDs.

Dyte verifies the webhook events it sends to your endpoints by including a signature in the dyte-signature header of each event. This allows you to confirm that the event came from Dyte and not a malicious server impersonating Dyte.

Perform the following steps to verify signatures.

Our public key is available at https://api.dyte.io/.well-known/webhooks.json . You can obtain it by making a GET request to this endpoint.

curl -X GET "https://api.dyte.io/.well-known/webhooks.json"



Every incoming request will have a custom dyte-signature header. This is the value that you should verify in the next step.

The signature is based on the RSA-SHA256 digest of the request payload. You can calculate this on your end and compare it against the one supplied in the header. If the two values are equal, you can safely consider that this request indeed originated from Dyte.

Node.js const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) ;



app . post ( '/webhook' , express . json ( { type : 'application/json' } ) , ( req , res ) => {

const signature = req . headers [ 'dyte-signature' ] ;

const payload = req . body ;



const isVerified = crypto . verify (

'RSA-SHA256' ,

Buffer . from ( JSON . stringify ( payload ) ) ,

dytePublicKey ,

Buffer . from ( signature , 'base64' )

) ;



} ) ;



Webhook IDs are used to uniquely identify a specific webhook endpoint or events. When a webhook is created in a system, the system assigns it a unique ID that can be used to manage and track the webhook's activity. This ID is usually a string of characters or a number that is specific to the webhook and cannot be duplicated.

Webhook IDs are commonly utilized for the following purposes: