DytePermissionsPreset
The DytePermissionsPreset class represents the meeting permissions for the current participant
- DytePermissionsPreset
- .acceptWaitingRequests
- .requestProduceVideo
- .requestProduceAudio
- .requestProduceScreenshare
- .canAllowParticipantAudio
- .canAllowParticipantScreensharing
- .canAllowParticipantVideo
- .kickParticipant
- .pinParticipant
- .canRecord
.waitingRoomType
- .waitingRoomBehaviour
- .plugins
- .polls
.produceVideo .requestProduce
- .canProduceVideo
.produceScreenshare
- .canProduceScreenshare
.produceAudio
- .canProduceAudio
- .chatPublic
- .chatPrivate
- .hiddenParticipant
- .showParticipantList
.canChangeParticipantRole
- .canChangeParticipantPermissions
.canChangeTheme .canPresent .maxScreenShareCount
meeting.self.permissions.acceptWaitingRequests
The
acceptWaitingRequests returns boolean value. If
true, participant can
accept the request of waiting participant.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceVideo
The
requestProduceVideo returns boolean value. If
true, participant can send
request to participants about producing video.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceAudio
The
requestProduceAudio returns boolean value. If
true, participant can send
request to participants about producing audio.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceScreenshare
The
requestProduceScreenshare returns boolean value. If
true, participant
can send request to participants about sharing screen.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantAudio
The
canAllowParticipantAudio returns boolean value. If
true, participant can
enable other participants` audio.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantScreensharing
The
canAllowParticipantScreensharing returns boolean value. If
true,
participant can enable other participants` screen share.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantVideo
The
canAllowParticipantVideo returns boolean value. If
true, participant can
enable other participants` video.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.kickParticipant
The
kickParticipant returns boolean value. If
true, participant can remove
other participants from the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.pinParticipant
The
pinParticipant returns boolean value. If
true, participant can pin a
participant in the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canRecord
The
canRecord returns boolean value. If
true, participant can record the
meeting.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomType
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomBehaviour
The
waitingRoomType returns string value. type of waiting room behavior
possible values are
SKIP,
ON_PRIVILEGED_USER_ENTRY,
SKIP_ON_ACCEPT
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.plugins
The
plugins tells if the participant can act on plugins there are 2
permissions with boolean values,
canStart and
canClose.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.polls
The
polls tells if the participant can use polls. There are 3 permissions with
boolean values,
canCreate,
canVote,
canViewResults
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.produceVideo
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.requestProduce
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideo
The
canProduceVideo shows permissions for enabling video. There possible
values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.produceScreenshare
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceScreenshare
The
canProduceScreenshare shows permissions for sharing screen. There possible
values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.produceAudio
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudio
The
canProduceAudio shows permissions for enabling audio. There possible
values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.chatPublic
The
chatPublic shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions
canSend - if true, the participant can send chat
text - if true, the
participant can send text
files - if true, the participant can send files
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.chatPrivate
The
chatPrivate shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions
canSend - if true, the participant can send private chat
text - if true, the
participant can send text as private chat
files - if true, the participant can
send files as private chat
canReceive - (optional) if true, the participant
can receive private chat
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.hiddenParticipant
The
hiddenParticipant returns boolean value. If
true, participant is hidden.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.showParticipantList
The
showParticipantList returns boolean value. If
true, participant list can
be shown to the participant.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantRole
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantPermissions
The
canChangeParticipantPermissions returns boolean value. If
true, allow
changing the participants' permissions.
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canChangeTheme
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.canPresent
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset
meeting.self.permissions.maxScreenShareCount
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DytePermissionsPreset