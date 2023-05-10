Skip to main content

DytePermissionsPreset

The DytePermissionsPreset class represents the meeting permissions for the current participant

meeting.self.permissions.acceptWaitingRequests

The acceptWaitingRequests returns boolean value. If true, participant can accept the request of waiting participant.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceVideo

The requestProduceVideo returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about producing video.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceAudio

The requestProduceAudio returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about producing audio.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceScreenshare

The requestProduceScreenshare returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about sharing screen.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantAudio

The canAllowParticipantAudio returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` audio.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantScreensharing

The canAllowParticipantScreensharing returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` screen share.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantVideo

The canAllowParticipantVideo returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` video.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.kickParticipant

The kickParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant can remove other participants from the meeting.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.pinParticipant

The pinParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant can pin a participant in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canRecord

The canRecord returns boolean value. If true, participant can record the meeting.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomType

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomBehaviour

The waitingRoomType returns string value. type of waiting room behavior possible values are SKIP, ON_PRIVILEGED_USER_ENTRY, SKIP_ON_ACCEPT

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.plugins

The plugins tells if the participant can act on plugins there are 2 permissions with boolean values, canStart and canClose.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.polls

The polls tells if the participant can use polls. There are 3 permissions with boolean values, canCreate, canVote, canViewResults

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.produceVideo

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduce

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideo

The canProduceVideo shows permissions for enabling video. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.produceScreenshare

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceScreenshare

The canProduceScreenshare shows permissions for sharing screen. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.produceAudio

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudio

The canProduceAudio shows permissions for enabling audio. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.chatPublic

The chatPublic shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send chat text - if true, the participant can send text files - if true, the participant can send files

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.chatPrivate

The chatPrivate shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send private chat text - if true, the participant can send text as private chat files - if true, the participant can send files as private chat canReceive - (optional) if true, the participant can receive private chat

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.hiddenParticipant

The hiddenParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant is hidden.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.showParticipantList

The showParticipantList returns boolean value. If true, participant list can be shown to the participant.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantRole

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantPermissions

The canChangeParticipantPermissions returns boolean value. If true, allow changing the participants' permissions.

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeTheme

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canPresent

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset

meeting.self.permissions.maxScreenShareCount

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DytePermissionsPreset