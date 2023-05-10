On this page

DytePermissionsPreset

The DytePermissionsPreset class represents the meeting permissions for the current participant

The acceptWaitingRequests returns boolean value. If true , participant can accept the request of waiting participant.

The requestProduceVideo returns boolean value. If true , participant can send request to participants about producing video.

The requestProduceAudio returns boolean value. If true , participant can send request to participants about producing audio.

The requestProduceScreenshare returns boolean value. If true , participant can send request to participants about sharing screen.

The canAllowParticipantAudio returns boolean value. If true , participant can enable other participants` audio.

The canAllowParticipantScreensharing returns boolean value. If true , participant can enable other participants` screen share.

The canAllowParticipantVideo returns boolean value. If true , participant can enable other participants` video.

The kickParticipant returns boolean value. If true , participant can remove other participants from the meeting.

The pinParticipant returns boolean value. If true , participant can pin a participant in the meeting.

The canRecord returns boolean value. If true , participant can record the meeting.

Deprecated

The waitingRoomType returns string value. type of waiting room behavior possible values are SKIP , ON_PRIVILEGED_USER_ENTRY , SKIP_ON_ACCEPT

The plugins tells if the participant can act on plugins there are 2 permissions with boolean values, canStart and canClose .

The polls tells if the participant can use polls. There are 3 permissions with boolean values, canCreate , canVote , canViewResults

Deprecated

Deprecated

The canProduceVideo shows permissions for enabling video. There possible values are ALLOWED , NOT_ALLOWED , CAN_REQUEST

Deprecated

The canProduceScreenshare shows permissions for sharing screen. There possible values are ALLOWED , NOT_ALLOWED , CAN_REQUEST

Deprecated

The canProduceAudio shows permissions for enabling audio. There possible values are ALLOWED , NOT_ALLOWED , CAN_REQUEST

The chatPublic shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send chat text - if true, the participant can send text files - if true, the participant can send files

The chatPrivate shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send private chat text - if true, the participant can send text as private chat files - if true, the participant can send files as private chat canReceive - (optional) if true, the participant can receive private chat

The hiddenParticipant returns boolean value. If true , participant is hidden.

The showParticipantList returns boolean value. If true , participant list can be shown to the participant.

Deprecated

The canChangeParticipantPermissions returns boolean value. If true , allow changing the participants' permissions.

Deprecated

Deprecated

Deprecated