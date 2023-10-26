Skip to main content

DyteSelf

The DyteSelf module represents the current user, and allows to modify the state of the user in the meeting. The audio and video streams of the user can be retrieved from this module.

meeting.self.audioTrack

Returns the audioTrack.

meeting.self.rawAudioTrack

Returns the rawAudioTrack having no middleware executed on it.

meeting.self.videoTrack

Returns the videoTrack.

meeting.self.rawVideoTrack

Returns the videoTrack having no middleware executed on it.

meeting.self.screenShareTracks

Returns the screen share tracks.

meeting.self.audioEnabled

Returns true if audio is enabled.

meeting.self.videoEnabled

Returns true if video is enabled.

meeting.self.screenShareEnabled

Returns true if screen share is enabled.

meeting.self.mediaPermissions

Returns the current audio and video permissions given by the user. 'ACCEPTED' if the user has given permission to use the media. 'DENIED' if the user has denied permission to use the media. 'SYS_DENIED' if the user's system has denied permission to use the media. 'UNAVAILABLE' if the media is not available (or being used by a different application).

meeting.self.permissions

Returns the current permission given to the user for the meeting.

meeting.self.suggestedTheme

Deprecated

meeting.self.config

Returns configuration for the meeting.

meeting.self.roomJoined

Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

meeting.self.isPinned

Returns true if the current user is pinned.

meeting.self.addAudioMiddleware()

Adds the audio middleware to be executed on the raw audio stream. If there are more than 1 audio middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.removeAudioMiddleware()

Removes the audio middleware, if it is there.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.addVideoMiddleware()

Adds the video middleware to be executed on the raw video stream. If there are more than 1 video middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.removeVideoMiddleware()

Removes the video middleware, if it is there.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.setName(name)

The name of the user can be set by calling this method. This will get reflected to other participants ONLY if this method is called before the room is joined.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

ParamDescription
nameName of the user.

meeting.self.setupTracks(options)

Sets up the local media tracks.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

ParamDescription
optionsThe audio and video options.
options.videoIf true, the video stream is fetched.
options.audioIf true, the audio stream is fetched.

meeting.self.enableAudio()

This method is used to unmute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.enableVideo()

This method is used to start streaming the local participant's video to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.enableScreenShare()

This method is used to start sharing the local participant's screen to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.disableAudio()

This method is used to mute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.disableVideo()

This participant is used to disable the local participant's video.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.disableScreenShare()

This method is used to stop sharing the local participant's screen.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.getCurrentDevices()

Returns the media devices currently being used.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.getAudioDevices()

Returns the local participant's audio devices.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.getVideoDevices()

Returns the local participant's video devices.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.getSpeakerDevices()

Returns the local participant's speaker devices.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.getDeviceById(deviceId, kind)

Returns the local participant's device, indexed by ID and kind.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

ParamDescription
deviceIdThe ID of the device.
kindThe kind of the device: audio, video, or speaker.

meeting.self.getAllDevices()

Returns all media devices accessible by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.setIsPinned()

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.pin()

Returns self.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.unpin()

Returns self.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.setDevice(device)

Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

ParamDescription
deviceThe device that is to be used. A device of the same kind will be replaced. the primary stream.

meeting.self.requestToJoinStage()

Requests the moderator to join stage. ONLY FOR WEBINARS.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.leaveStage()

Leave stage. ONLY FOR WEBINARS.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.joinStage()

Assumes you have been accepted to join stage.

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf

meeting.self.disablePreview()

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of DyteSelf