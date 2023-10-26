DyteSelf
The DyteSelf module represents the current user, and allows to modify the state of the user in the meeting. The audio and video streams of the user can be retrieved from this module.
- DyteSelf
- .audioTrack
- .rawAudioTrack
- .videoTrack
- .rawVideoTrack
- .screenShareTracks
- .audioEnabled
- .videoEnabled
- .screenShareEnabled
- .mediaPermissions
- .permissions
.suggestedTheme
- .config
- .roomJoined
- .isPinned
- .addAudioMiddleware()
- .removeAudioMiddleware()
- .addVideoMiddleware()
- .removeVideoMiddleware()
- .setName(name)
- .setupTracks(options)
- .enableAudio()
- .enableVideo()
- .enableScreenShare()
- .disableAudio()
- .disableVideo()
- .disableScreenShare()
- .getCurrentDevices()
- .getAudioDevices()
- .getVideoDevices()
- .getSpeakerDevices()
- .getDeviceById(deviceId, kind)
- .getAllDevices()
- .setIsPinned()
- .pin()
- .unpin()
- .setDevice(device)
- .requestToJoinStage()
- .leaveStage()
- .joinStage()
.disablePreview()
meeting.self.audioTrack
Returns the
audioTrack.
meeting.self.rawAudioTrack
Returns the
rawAudioTrack having no middleware executed on it.
meeting.self.videoTrack
Returns the
videoTrack.
meeting.self.rawVideoTrack
Returns the
videoTrack having no middleware executed on it.
meeting.self.screenShareTracks
Returns the screen share tracks.
meeting.self.audioEnabled
Returns true if audio is enabled.
meeting.self.videoEnabled
Returns true if video is enabled.
meeting.self.screenShareEnabled
Returns true if screen share is enabled.
meeting.self.mediaPermissions
Returns the current audio and video permissions given by the user. 'ACCEPTED' if the user has given permission to use the media. 'DENIED' if the user has denied permission to use the media. 'SYS_DENIED' if the user's system has denied permission to use the media. 'UNAVAILABLE' if the media is not available (or being used by a different application).
meeting.self.permissions
Returns the current permission given to the user for the meeting.
meeting.self.suggestedTheme
Deprecated
meeting.self.config
Returns configuration for the meeting.
meeting.self.roomJoined
Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.
meeting.self.isPinned
Returns true if the current user is pinned.
meeting.self.addAudioMiddleware()
Adds the audio middleware to be executed on the raw audio stream. If there are more than 1 audio middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.
meeting.self.removeAudioMiddleware()
Removes the audio middleware, if it is there.
meeting.self.addVideoMiddleware()
Adds the video middleware to be executed on the raw video stream. If there are more than 1 video middlewares, they will be executed in the sequence they were added in. If you want the sequence to be altered, please remove all previous middlewares and re-add.
meeting.self.removeVideoMiddleware()
Removes the video middleware, if it is there.
meeting.self.setName(name)
The name of the user can be set by calling this method. This will get reflected to other participants ONLY if this method is called before the room is joined.
|Param
|Description
|name
|Name of the user.
meeting.self.setupTracks(options)
Sets up the local media tracks.
|Param
|Description
|options
|The audio and video options.
|options.video
|If true, the video stream is fetched.
|options.audio
|If true, the audio stream is fetched.
meeting.self.enableAudio()
This method is used to unmute the local participant's audio.
meeting.self.enableVideo()
This method is used to start streaming the local participant's video to the meeting.
meeting.self.enableScreenShare()
This method is used to start sharing the local participant's screen to the meeting.
meeting.self.disableAudio()
This method is used to mute the local participant's audio.
meeting.self.disableVideo()
This participant is used to disable the local participant's video.
meeting.self.disableScreenShare()
This method is used to stop sharing the local participant's screen.
meeting.self.getCurrentDevices()
Returns the media devices currently being used.
meeting.self.getAudioDevices()
Returns the local participant's audio devices.
meeting.self.getVideoDevices()
Returns the local participant's video devices.
meeting.self.getSpeakerDevices()
Returns the local participant's speaker devices.
meeting.self.getDeviceById(deviceId, kind)
Returns the local participant's device, indexed by ID and kind.
|Param
|Description
|deviceId
|The ID of the device.
|kind
|The kind of the device: audio, video, or speaker.
meeting.self.getAllDevices()
Returns all media devices accessible by the local participant.
meeting.self.setIsPinned()
meeting.self.pin()
Returns
self.id if user has permission to pin participants.
meeting.self.unpin()
Returns
self.id if user has permission to unpin participants.
meeting.self.setDevice(device)
Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.
|Param
|Description
|device
|The device that is to be used. A device of the same
kind will be replaced. the primary stream.
meeting.self.requestToJoinStage()
Requests the moderator to join stage. ONLY FOR WEBINARS.
meeting.self.leaveStage()
Leave stage. ONLY FOR WEBINARS.
meeting.self.joinStage()
Assumes you have been accepted to join stage.
meeting.self.disablePreview()
Deprecated
