On this page

DyteParticipant

This module represents a single participant in the meeting. The participant object can be accessed from one of the participant lists present in the meeting.participants object. For example,

const participant1 = meeting . participants . active . get ( participantId ) ;

const participant2 = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ;

const participant3 = meeting . participants . active . toArray ( ) [ 0 ] ;

const participant4 = meeting . participants . active

. toArray ( )

. filter ( ( p ) => p . name === 'John' ) ;



The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The user ID of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The name of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The picture of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The clientSpecificId of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The device configuration of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The participant's video track.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The participant's audio track.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The participant's screenshare video and audio track.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

This is true if the participant's video is enabled.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

This is true if the participant is screensharing.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

producers created by participant

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

This is true if the dyte participant supports remote control.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

Represents the participants current webinar status

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

The preset of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

Returns true if the participant is pinned.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

Returns participant.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

Returns participant.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.