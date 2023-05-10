Skip to main content

DyteParticipant

This module represents a single participant in the meeting. The participant object can be accessed from one of the participant lists present in the meeting.participants object. For example,

const participant1 = meeting.participants.active.get(participantId);
const participant2 = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);
const participant3 = meeting.participants.active.toArray()[0];
const participant4 = meeting.participants.active
  .toArray()
  .filter((p) => p.name === 'John');

participant.id

The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.userId

The user ID of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.name

The name of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.picture

The picture of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.clientSpecificId

The clientSpecificId of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.device

The device configuration of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.videoTrack

The participant's video track.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.audioTrack

The participant's audio track.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.screenShareTracks

The participant's screenshare video and audio track.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.videoEnabled

This is true if the participant's video is enabled.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.audioEnabled

This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.screenShareEnabled

This is true if the participant is screensharing.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.producers

producers created by participant

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.supportsRemoteControl

This is true if the dyte participant supports remote control.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.webinarStageStatus

Represents the participants current webinar status

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.presetName

The preset of the participant.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.isPinned

Returns true if the participant is pinned.

Kind: instance property of DyteParticipant

participant.pin()

Returns participant.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

participant.unpin()

Returns participant.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

participant.setIsPinned()

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

participant.disableAudio()

Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

participant.kick()

Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant

participant.disableVideo()

Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.

Kind: instance method of DyteParticipant