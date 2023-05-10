DyteParticipant
This module represents a single participant in the meeting. The participant
object can be accessed from one of the participant lists present in the
meeting.participants object. For example,
const participant1 = meeting.participants.active.get(participantId);
const participant2 = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);
const participant3 = meeting.participants.active.toArray()[0];
const participant4 = meeting.participants.active
.toArray()
.filter((p) => p.name === 'John');
- DyteParticipant
participant.id
The peer ID of the participant. The participants are indexed by this ID in the participant map.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.userId
The user ID of the participant.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.name
The name of the participant.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.picture
The picture of the participant.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.clientSpecificId
The clientSpecificId of the participant.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.device
The device configuration of the participant.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.videoTrack
The participant's video track.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.audioTrack
The participant's audio track.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.screenShareTracks
The participant's screenshare video and audio track.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.videoEnabled
This is true if the participant's video is enabled.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.audioEnabled
This is true if the participant's audio is enabled.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.screenShareEnabled
This is true if the participant is screensharing.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.producers
producers created by participant
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.supportsRemoteControl
This is true if the dyte participant supports remote control.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.webinarStageStatus
Represents the participants current webinar status
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.presetName
The preset of the participant.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.isPinned
Returns true if the participant is pinned.
Kind: instance property of
DyteParticipant
participant.pin()
Returns
participant.id if user has permission to pin participants.
Kind: instance method of
DyteParticipant
participant.unpin()
Returns
participant.id if user has permission to unpin participants.
Kind: instance method of
DyteParticipant
participant.setIsPinned()
Kind: instance method of
DyteParticipant
participant.disableAudio()
Disables audio for this participant. Requires the permission to disable participant audio.
Kind: instance method of
DyteParticipant
participant.kick()
Kicks this participant from the meeting. Requires the permission to kick a participant.
Kind: instance method of
DyteParticipant
participant.disableVideo()
Disables video for this participant. Requires the permission to disable video for a participant.
Kind: instance method of
DyteParticipant