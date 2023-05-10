Skip to main content

DyteThemePreset

The DyteThemePreset class represents the meeting theme for the current participant

dyteThemePreset.setupScreen

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.waitingRoom

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.controlBar

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.header

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.pipMode

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.viewType

The viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are WEBINAR, GROUP_CALL

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.maxVideoStreams

The maxVideoStreams contains the maximum video streams for mobile and desktop

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.maxScreenShareCount

The maxScreenShareCount contains the maximum possible concurrent screen shares

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.plugins

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset

dyteThemePreset.disabledPlugins

The disabledPlugins property returns id of all disabled plugins

Kind: instance property of DyteThemePreset