DyteThemePreset
The DyteThemePreset class represents the meeting theme for the current participant
- DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.setupScreen
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.waitingRoom
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.controlBar
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.header
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.pipMode
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.viewType
The
viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are WEBINAR,
GROUP_CALL
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.maxVideoStreams
The
maxVideoStreams contains the maximum video streams for mobile and desktop
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.maxScreenShareCount
The
maxScreenShareCount contains the maximum possible concurrent screen shares
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.plugins
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset
dyteThemePreset.disabledPlugins
The
disabledPlugins property returns id of all disabled plugins
Kind: instance property of
DyteThemePreset