DyteChat

This is the chat module, which can be used to send and receive messages from the meeting.

An array of chat messages.

Returns an array of pinned messages.

Sends a chat text message to the room.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

Param Description message The message that must be sent to the room.

Sends an image message to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

Param Description image The image that is to be sent.

Sends a file to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

Param Description file A File object.

Sends a message to the meeting. This method can be used to send text, image, or file messages. The message type is determined by the key 'type' in message object.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

Param Description message An object including the type and content of the message.

Returns an array of messages sent by a specific userId.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

Param Description userId The user id of the user that sent the message.

Returns an array of 'text', 'image' or 'file' messages.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

Param Description type 'text', 'image', or 'file'.

Pins a chat message

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

Param Description id ID of the message to be pinned

Unpins a chat message

Kind: instance method of DyteChat