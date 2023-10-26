DyteChat
This is the chat module, which can be used to send and receive messages from the meeting.
- DyteChat
meeting.chat.messages
An array of chat messages.
meeting.chat.pinned
Returns an array of pinned messages.
meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message)
Sends a chat text message to the room.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|message
|The message that must be sent to the room.
meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(image)
Sends an image message to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|image
|The image that is to be sent.
meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(file)
Sends a file to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|file
|A File object.
meeting.chat.sendMessage(message)
Sends a message to the meeting. This method can be used to send text, image, or
file messages. The message type is determined by the key 'type' in
message
object.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|message
|An object including the type and content of the message.
meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser(userId)
Returns an array of messages sent by a specific userId.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|userId
|The user id of the user that sent the message.
meeting.chat.getMessagesByType(type)
Returns an array of 'text', 'image' or 'file' messages.
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|type
|'text', 'image', or 'file'.
meeting.chat.pin(id)
Pins a chat message
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|id
|ID of the message to be pinned
meeting.chat.unpin(id)
Unpins a chat message
Kind: instance method of
DyteChat
|Param
|Description
|id
|ID of the message to be unpinned