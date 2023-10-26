Skip to main content

DyteChat

This is the chat module, which can be used to send and receive messages from the meeting.

meeting.chat.messages

An array of chat messages.

meeting.chat.pinned

Returns an array of pinned messages.

meeting.chat.sendTextMessage(message)

Sends a chat text message to the room.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
messageThe message that must be sent to the room.

meeting.chat.sendImageMessage(image)

Sends an image message to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
imageThe image that is to be sent.

meeting.chat.sendFileMessage(file)

Sends a file to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
fileA File object.

meeting.chat.sendMessage(message)

Sends a message to the meeting. This method can be used to send text, image, or file messages. The message type is determined by the key 'type' in message object.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
messageAn object including the type and content of the message.

meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser(userId)

Returns an array of messages sent by a specific userId.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
userIdThe user id of the user that sent the message.

meeting.chat.getMessagesByType(type)

Returns an array of 'text', 'image' or 'file' messages.

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
type'text', 'image', or 'file'.

meeting.chat.pin(id)

Pins a chat message

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
idID of the message to be pinned

meeting.chat.unpin(id)

Unpins a chat message

Kind: instance method of DyteChat

ParamDescription
idID of the message to be unpinned