DytePolls

The DytePolls module consists of the polls that have been created in the meeting.

meeting.polls.items

An array of poll items.

meeting.polls.create(question, options, anonymous, hideVotes)

Creates a poll in the meeting.

Kind: instance method of DytePolls

ParamDefaultDescription
questionThe question that is to be voted for.
optionsThe options of the poll.
anonymousfalseIf true, the poll votes are anonymous.
hideVotesfalseIf true, the votes on the poll are hidden.

meeting.polls.vote(pollId, index)

Casts a vote on an existing poll.

Kind: instance method of DytePolls

ParamDescription
pollIdThe ID of the poll that is to be voted on.
indexThe index of the option.