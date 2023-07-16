DytePlugin
The DytePlugin module represents a single plugin in the meeting. A plugin can be
obtained from one of the plugin arrays in
meeting.plugins. For example,
const plugin1 = meeting.plugins.active.get(pluginId);
const plugin2 = meeting.plugins.all.get(pluginId);
- DytePlugin
plugin.sendIframeEvent(message)
|Param
|Description
|message
|Socket message forwarded to this plugin.
plugin.sendData(payload)
This method is used to send arbitrary data to the plugin.
|Param
|Description
|payload
|The payload that you want to send inside the plugin.
|payload.eventName
|Name of the event. This is used to listen for the event in plugin SDK.
|payload.data
|Data you wish to emit. It can assume any data type.
plugin.removePluginView(viewId)
This method is used for cleaning up event listeners attached to an iframe. It must be used before the iframe is removed from the DOM.
|Param
|Default
|Description
|viewId
default
|ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.
plugin.addPluginView(iframe, viewId)
This method adds the communication layer between the plugin inside the iframe and the core application (meeting object) in the main window.
|Param
|Default
|Description
|iframe
|Iframe element to display this plugin.
|viewId
default
|ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.
plugin.activateForSelf()
plugin.deactivateForSelf()
plugin.enable()
Deprecated
plugin.disable()
Deprecated
plugin.activate()
Activate this plugin for all participants.
plugin.deactivate()
Deactivate this plugin for all participants.
