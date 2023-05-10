On this page

DyteParticipants

This module represents all the participants in the meeting (except the local user). It consists of 4 maps:

joined : A map of all participants that have joined the meeting.

: A map of all participants that have joined the meeting. waitlisted : A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist.

: A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist. active : A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid.

: A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid. pinned : A map of pinned participants.

Kind: Exported class

This constructs a new DyteParticipant object and maintains the maps of active/joined/waitlisted/pinned/selectedPeers maps.

Param Description roomNodeClient : RoomNodeClient self : DyteSelf

Returns a list of participants waiting to join the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns a list of all participants in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns a list of participants whose streams are currently consumed.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns a list of participants who have been pinned.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Indicates whether the meeting is in 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode or 'PAGINATED' mode.

In 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map dynamically. The participants present in the map will keep changing when other participants unmute their audio or turn on their videos.

In 'PAGINATED' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map just once, and the participants in the map will only change if the page number is changed by the user using setPage(page).

Kind: instance property of module.exports

This indicates the current page that has been set by the user in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

This stores the participantId of the last participant who spoke in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Keeps a list of all participants who have been present in the selected peers list.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns the number of participants who are joined in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns the maximum number of participants that can be present in the active map.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns the number of pages that are available in the meeting in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Accepts requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description id participantId of the waitlisted participant.

Rejects requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description id participantId of the waitlisted participant.

Sets the view mode of the meeting to either ACTIVE_GRID or PAGINATED.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description viewMode The mode in which the active map should be populated

Populates the active map with participants present in the page number indicated by the parameter page in PAGINATED mode. Does not do anything in ACTIVE_GRID mode.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description page The page number to be set.

Disables audio for all participants in the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description allowUnMute Allow participants to unmute after they are muted.

Disables video for all participants in the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description participantId ID of participant to be muted.

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description participantId ID of participant to be muted.

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description participantId ID of participant to be kicked.

Kicks all participants from the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Broadcasts the message to all participants including self .

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Accepts all join stage requests

sidebar_position: ((sidebar_position)) web_core_version: ((web_core_version))

This module represents all the participants in the meeting (except the local user). It consists of 4 maps:

joined : A map of all participants that have joined the meeting.

: A map of all participants that have joined the meeting. waitlisted : A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist.

: A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist. active : A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid.

: A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid. pinned : A map of pinned participants.

Kind: Exported class

This constructs a new DyteParticipant object and maintains the maps of active/joined/waitlisted/pinned/selectedPeers maps.

Param Description roomNodeClient : RoomNodeClient self : DyteSelf

Returns a list of participants waiting to join the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns a list of all participants in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns a list of participants whose streams are currently consumed.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns a list of participants who have been pinned.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Indicates whether the meeting is in 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode or 'PAGINATED' mode.

In 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map dynamically. The participants present in the map will keep changing when other participants unmute their audio or turn on their videos.

In 'PAGINATED' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map just once, and the participants in the map will only change if the page number is changed by the user using setPage(page).

Kind: instance property of module.exports

This indicates the current page that has been set by the user in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

This stores the participantId of the last participant who spoke in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Keeps a list of all participants who have been present in the selected peers list.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns the number of participants who are joined in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns the maximum number of participants that can be present in the active map.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Returns the number of pages that are available in the meeting in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

Accepts requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description id participantId of the waitlisted participant.

Rejects requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description id participantId of the waitlisted participant.

Sets the view mode of the meeting to either ACTIVE_GRID or PAGINATED.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description viewMode The mode in which the active map should be populated

Populates the active map with participants present in the page number indicated by the parameter page in PAGINATED mode. Does not do anything in ACTIVE_GRID mode.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description page The page number to be set.

Disables audio for all participants in the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description allowUnMute Allow participants to unmute after they are muted.

Disables video for all participants in the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description participantId ID of participant to be muted.

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description participantId ID of participant to be muted.

Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Description participantId ID of participant to be kicked.

Kicks all participants from the meeting.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Broadcasts the message to all participants including self .

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Accepts all join stage requests