DyteParticipants
This module represents all the participants in the meeting (except the local user). It consists of 4 maps:
joined: A map of all participants that have joined the meeting.
waitlisted: A map of all participants that have been added to the waitlist.
active: A map of active participants who should be displayed in the meeting grid.
pinned: A map of pinned participants.
- DyteParticipants
- module.exports ⏏
- new module.exports(roomNodeClient, self)
- .waitlisted
- .joined
- .active
- .pinned
- .viewMode
- .currentPage
- .lastActiveSpeaker
- .selectedPeers
- .count
- .maxActiveParticipantsCount
- .pageCount
- .acceptWaitingRoomRequest(id)
- .rejectWaitingRoomRequest(id)
- .setViewMode(viewMode)
- .setPage(page)
- .disableAllAudio(allowUnMute)
- .disableAllVideo()
.disableAudio(participantId) .disableVideo(participantId) .kick(participantId)
- .kickAll()
- .broadcastMessage()
- .acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests()
- module.exports ⏏
module.exports ⏏
Kind: Exported class
new module.exports(roomNodeClient, self)
This constructs a new DyteParticipant object and maintains the maps of active/joined/waitlisted/pinned/selectedPeers maps.
|Param
|Description
|roomNodeClient
|: RoomNodeClient
|self
|: DyteSelf
module.exports.waitlisted
Returns a list of participants waiting to join the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.joined
Returns a list of all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.active
Returns a list of participants whose streams are currently consumed.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.pinned
Returns a list of participants who have been pinned.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.viewMode
Indicates whether the meeting is in 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode or 'PAGINATED' mode.
In 'ACTIVE_GRID' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map dynamically. The participants present in the map will keep changing when other participants unmute their audio or turn on their videos.
In 'PAGINATED' mode, participants are populated in the participants.active map just once, and the participants in the map will only change if the page number is changed by the user using setPage(page).
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.currentPage
This indicates the current page that has been set by the user in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.lastActiveSpeaker
This stores the
participantId of the last participant who spoke in the
meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.selectedPeers
Keeps a list of all participants who have been present in the selected peers list.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.count
Returns the number of participants who are joined in the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.maxActiveParticipantsCount
Returns the maximum number of participants that can be present in the active map.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.pageCount
Returns the number of pages that are available in the meeting in PAGINATED mode. If the meeting is in ACTIVE_GRID mode, this value will be 0.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
module.exports.acceptWaitingRoomRequest(id)
Accepts requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|id
|participantId of the waitlisted participant.
module.exports.rejectWaitingRoomRequest(id)
Rejects requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|id
|participantId of the waitlisted participant.
module.exports.setViewMode(viewMode)
Sets the view mode of the meeting to either ACTIVE_GRID or PAGINATED.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|viewMode
|The mode in which the active map should be populated
module.exports.setPage(page)
Populates the active map with participants present in the page number indicated
by the parameter
page in PAGINATED mode. Does not do anything in ACTIVE_GRID
mode.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|page
|The page number to be set.
module.exports.disableAllAudio(allowUnMute)
Disables audio for all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|allowUnMute
|Allow participants to unmute after they are muted.
module.exports.disableAllVideo()
Disables video for all participants in the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.disableAudio(participantId)
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|participantId
|ID of participant to be muted.
module.exports.disableVideo(participantId)
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|participantId
|ID of participant to be muted.
module.exports.kick(participantId)
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Description
|participantId
|ID of participant to be kicked.
module.exports.kickAll()
Kicks all participants from the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.broadcastMessage()
Broadcasts the message to all participants including
self.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
module.exports.acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests()
Accepts all join stage requests
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
