DyteStage
The DyteStage module represents a class to manage the Stage of the meeting Stage refers to a virtual area, where participants stream are visible to other participants. When a participant is off-stage, they are not producing media but only consuming media from participants who are on Stage
- DyteStage
meeting.stage.getAccessRequests()
Method to fetch all Stage access requests from viewers
meeting.stage.requestAccess()
Method to send a request to privileged users to join the stage
meeting.stage.cancelRequestAccess()
Method to cancel a previous Stage join request
meeting.stage.grantAccess()
Method to grant access to Stage. This can be in response to a Stage Join request, but it can be called on other users as well
permissions.acceptPresentRequests privilege required
meeting.stage.denyAccess()
Method to deny access to Stage. This should be called in response to a Stage Join request
meeting.stage.join()
Method to join the stage Users either need to have the permission in the preset or must be accepted by a privileged user to call this method
meeting.stage.leave()
Method to leave the stage Users must either be on the stage already or be accepted to join the stage to call this method
meeting.stage.kick()
Method to kick a user off the stage
permissions.kickParticipant privilege required
