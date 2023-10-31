On this page

DyteStage

The DyteStage module represents a class to manage the Stage of the meeting Stage refers to a virtual area, where participants stream are visible to other participants. When a participant is off-stage, they are not producing media but only consuming media from participants who are on Stage

Method to fetch all Stage access requests from viewers

Method to send a request to privileged users to join the stage

Method to cancel a previous Stage join request

Method to grant access to Stage. This can be in response to a Stage Join request, but it can be called on other users as well

permissions.acceptPresentRequests privilege required

Method to deny access to Stage. This should be called in response to a Stage Join request

Method to join the stage Users either need to have the permission in the preset or must be accepted by a privileged user to call this method

Method to leave the stage Users must either be on the stage already or be accepted to join the stage to call this method

Method to kick a user off the stage

permissions.kickParticipant privilege required