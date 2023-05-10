On this page

DyteRecording

The DyteRecording module represents the state of the current recording, and allows to start/stop recordings and check if there's a recording in progress.

NOTE(CallMeTarush): Not setting recording state here, waiting for recording peer to join to set state automatically

Starts recording the meeting.

Stops recording the meeting assuming there is a recording in progress.

Refreshes current recording state.