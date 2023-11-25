Skip to main content

Overview

This is a Socket.IO Client Library for Kotlin (Multiplatform), which is ported from the official socket.io-client-java It is compatible with Socket.IO server 3.x / 4.x

Targets

  • Android / JVM
  • iOS / macOS
  • Linux

Installation

Use our maven central hosted archive in your gradle

implementation("io.dyte:socketio-android:$version")