Overview
This is a Socket.IO Client Library for Kotlin (Multiplatform), which is ported from the official socket.io-client-java It is compatible with Socket.IO server 3.x / 4.x
Targets
- Android / JVM
- iOS / macOS
- Linux
Installation
- Android
- iOS (Cocoapods)
- iOS (SPM)
- JVM
- Kotlin Multiplatform
Use our maven central hosted archive in your gradle
implementation("io.dyte:socketio-android:$version")
- Add 'DyteSocketIO' to your Podfile.
pod 'DyteSocketIO' , '1.25.2'
- Install the pod.
pod install
Use our maven central hosted archive in your gradle
implementation("io.dyte:socketio-jvm:$version")
Use our maven central hosted archive in your gradle
implementation("io.dyte:socketio:$version")