Initialization

Creation of a Socket instance
val uri = "https://example.com/socket.io/"
val socket = IO.socket(endpoint)
The scheme part of the URI is also mandatory. Both
ws:// and
http:// can be used interchangeably.
val socket = IO.socket("https://example.com/socket.io/"); // OK
val socket = IO.socket("wss://example.com/socket.io/"); // OK, similar to the example above
val socket = IO.socket("192.168.0.1:1234/socket.io/"); // NOT OK, missing the scheme part
Connection
socket.onConnect { println("connected") }
socket.onDisconnect { println("disconnected") }
socket.connect()
// socket.disconnect()
Custom Path
It is the name of the path that is captured on the server side.
The server and the client values must match:
JavaScript Server
import { Server } from 'socket.io';
const io = new Server(8080, {
path: '/my-custom-path/',
});
io.on('connection', (socket) => {
// ...
});
Client
val uri = "https://example.com/my-custom-path/"
val socket = IO.socket(endpoint)
Please note that this is different from socket-io-client-java works where the path in the URI represents the Namespace.
Query Params
Additional query parameters (then found in
socket.handshake.query object on the server-side).
Client
val uri = "https://example.com/socket.io/?x=42"
val socket = IO.socket(endpoint)
JavaScript Server
io.on('connection', (socket) => {
console.log(socket.handshake.query); // prints { x: '42', EIO: '4', transport: 'polling' }
});
Please note that this is different from socket-io-client-java works where the query params are passed in IO.Options
query
Default values
val options = IOOptions().apply {
forceNew = false
multiplex = true
upgrade = true
rememberUpgrade = true
extraHeaders = null
reconnection = true
reconnectionAttempts = 5
reconnectionDelay = 1000
reconnectionDelayMax = 5000
randomizationFactor = 0.5
timeout = 20000
}
Description
IO factory options
These settings will be shared by all Socket instances attached to the same Manager.
forceNew
Default value:
false
Whether to create a new Manager instance.
A Manager instance is in charge of the low-level connection to the server (established with HTTP long-polling or WebSocket). It handles the reconnection logic.
A Socket instance is the interface which is used to sends events to — and receive events from — the server. It belongs to a given namespace.
A single Manager can be attached to several Socket instances.
The following example will reuse the same Manager instance for the 3 Socket instances (one single WebSocket connection):
val socket = IO.socket("https://example.com"); // the main namespace
val productSocket = IO.socket("https://example.com", namespace = "product"); // the "product" namespace
val orderSocket = IO.socket("https://example.com", namespace = "order"); // the "order" namespace
The following example will create 3 different Manager instances (and thus 3 distinct WebSocket connections):
val options = IOOptions().apply {
forceNew = true
}
val socket = IO.socket("https://example.com", options); // the main namespace
val productSocket = IO.socket("https://example.com", options, namespace = "product"); // the "product" namespace
val orderSocket = IO.socket("https://example.com", options, namespace = "order"); // the "order" namespace
multiplex
Default value:
true
The opposite of
forceNew: whether to reuse an existing Manager instance.
Low-level engine options
transports
Default value:
listOf("polling", "websocket")
The low-level connection to the Socket.IO server can either be established with:
- HTTP long-polling: successive HTTP requests (
POSTfor writing,
GETfor reading)
- WebSocket
The following example disables the HTTP long-polling transport:
val options = IOOptions().apply {
transports = listOf("websocket")
}
val socket = IO.socket("https://example.com", options);
Note: in that case, sticky sessions are not required on the server side (more information here).
upgrade
Default value:
true
Whether the client should try to upgrade the transport from HTTP long-polling to something better.
rememberUpgrade
Default value:
false
If true and if the previous WebSocket connection to the server succeeded, the connection attempt will bypass the normal upgrade process and will initially try WebSocket. A connection attempt following a transport error will use the normal upgrade process. It is recommended you turn this on only when using SSL/TLS connections, or if you know that your network does not block websockets.
extraHeaders
Default value: -
Additional headers (then found in
socket.handshake.headers object on the server-side).
Example:
Client
val options = IOOptions.apply {
extraHeaders = mapOf("authorization", "bearer 1234")
}
val socket = IO.socket("https://example.com", options);
JavaScript Server
io.on('connection', (socket) => {
console.log(socket.handshake.headers); // prints { accept: '*/*', authorization: 'bearer 1234', connection: 'Keep-Alive', 'accept-encoding': 'gzip', 'user-agent': 'okhttp/3.12.12' }
});
Manager options
These settings will be shared by all Socket instances attached to the same Manager.
reconnection
Default value:
true
Whether reconnection is enabled or not. If set to
false, you need to manually reconnect.
reconnectionAttempts
Default value:
Integer.MAX_VALUE
The number of reconnection attempts before giving up.
reconnectionDelay
Default value:
1000
The initial delay before reconnection in milliseconds (affected by the randomizationFactor value).
reconnectionDelayMax
Default value:
5000
The maximum delay between two reconnection attempts. Each attempt increases the reconnection delay by 2x.
randomizationFactor
Default value:
0.5
The randomization factor used when reconnecting (so that the clients do not reconnect at the exact same time after a server crash, for example).
Example with the default values:
- 1st reconnection attempt happens between 500 and 1500 ms (
1000 * 2^0 * (<something between -0.5 and 1.5>))
- 2nd reconnection attempt happens between 1000 and 3000 ms (
1000 * 2^1 * (<something between -0.5 and 1.5>))
- 3rd reconnection attempt happens between 2000 and 5000 ms (
1000 * 2^2 * (<something between -0.5 and 1.5>))
- next reconnection attempts happen after 5000 ms
timeout
Default value:
20000
The timeout in milliseconds for each connection attempt.
Socket options
These settings are specific to the given Socket instance.
Multiplexing
The client does support multiplexing: this allows to split the logic of your application into distinct modules, while using one single WebSocket connection to the server.
Reference: https://socket.io/docs/v4/namespaces/
val socket = IO.socket("https://example.com"); // the main namespace
val productSocket = IO.socket("https://example.com", namespace="product"); // the "product" namespace
val orderSocket = IO.socket("https://example.com", namespace="order"); // the "order" namespace
// All 3 sockets share the same Manager