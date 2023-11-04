On this page

Initialization

val uri = "https://example.com/socket.io/"



val socket = IO . socket ( endpoint )



The scheme part of the URI is also mandatory. Both ws:// and http:// can be used interchangeably.

val socket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com/socket.io/" ) ;

val socket = IO . socket ( "wss://example.com/socket.io/" ) ;

val socket = IO . socket ( "192.168.0.1:1234/socket.io/" ) ;





socket . onConnect { println ( "connected" ) }



socket . onDisconnect { println ( "disconnected" ) }



socket . connect ( )









It is the name of the path that is captured on the server side.

The server and the client values must match:

JavaScript Server

import { Server } from 'socket.io' ;



const io = new Server ( 8080 , {

path : '/my-custom-path/' ,

} ) ;



io . on ( 'connection' , ( socket ) => {



} ) ;



Client

val uri = "https://example.com/my-custom-path/"



val socket = IO . socket ( endpoint )



info Please note that this is different from socket-io-client-java works where the path in the URI represents the Namespace.

Additional query parameters (then found in socket.handshake.query object on the server-side).

Client

val uri = "https://example.com/socket.io/?x=42"



val socket = IO . socket ( endpoint )



JavaScript Server

io . on ( 'connection' , ( socket ) => {

console . log ( socket . handshake . query ) ;

} ) ;



info Please note that this is different from socket-io-client-java works where the query params are passed in IO.Options query

val options = IOOptions ( ) . apply {

forceNew = false

multiplex = true



upgrade = true

rememberUpgrade = true

extraHeaders = null



reconnection = true

reconnectionAttempts = 5

reconnectionDelay = 1000

reconnectionDelayMax = 5000

randomizationFactor = 0.5

timeout = 20000

}



These settings will be shared by all Socket instances attached to the same Manager.

Default value: false

Whether to create a new Manager instance.

A Manager instance is in charge of the low-level connection to the server (established with HTTP long-polling or WebSocket). It handles the reconnection logic.

A Socket instance is the interface which is used to sends events to — and receive events from — the server. It belongs to a given namespace.

A single Manager can be attached to several Socket instances.

The following example will reuse the same Manager instance for the 3 Socket instances (one single WebSocket connection):

val socket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" ) ;

val productSocket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" , namespace = "product" ) ;

val orderSocket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" , namespace = "order" ) ;



The following example will create 3 different Manager instances (and thus 3 distinct WebSocket connections):

val options = IOOptions ( ) . apply {

forceNew = true

}



val socket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" , options ) ;

val productSocket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" , options , namespace = "product" ) ;

val orderSocket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" , options , namespace = "order" ) ;



Default value: true

The opposite of forceNew : whether to reuse an existing Manager instance.

Default value: listOf("polling", "websocket")

The low-level connection to the Socket.IO server can either be established with:

HTTP long-polling: successive HTTP requests ( POST for writing, GET for reading)

for writing, for reading) WebSocket

The following example disables the HTTP long-polling transport:

val options = IOOptions ( ) . apply {

transports = listOf ( "websocket" )

}

val socket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" , options ) ;



Note: in that case, sticky sessions are not required on the server side (more information here).

Default value: true

Whether the client should try to upgrade the transport from HTTP long-polling to something better.

Default value: false

If true and if the previous WebSocket connection to the server succeeded, the connection attempt will bypass the normal upgrade process and will initially try WebSocket. A connection attempt following a transport error will use the normal upgrade process. It is recommended you turn this on only when using SSL/TLS connections, or if you know that your network does not block websockets.

Default value: -

Additional headers (then found in socket.handshake.headers object on the server-side).

Example:

Client

val options = IOOptions . apply {

extraHeaders = mapOf ( "authorization" , "bearer 1234" )

}



val socket = IO . socket ( "https://example.com" , options ) ;



JavaScript Server

io . on ( 'connection' , ( socket ) => {

console . log ( socket . handshake . headers ) ;

} ) ;



These settings will be shared by all Socket instances attached to the same Manager.

Default value: true

Whether reconnection is enabled or not. If set to false , you need to manually reconnect.

Default value: Integer.MAX_VALUE

The number of reconnection attempts before giving up.

Default value: 1000

The initial delay before reconnection in milliseconds (affected by the randomizationFactor value).

Default value: 5000

The maximum delay between two reconnection attempts. Each attempt increases the reconnection delay by 2x.

Default value: 0.5

The randomization factor used when reconnecting (so that the clients do not reconnect at the exact same time after a server crash, for example).

Example with the default values:

1st reconnection attempt happens between 500 and 1500 ms ( 1000 * 2^0 * (<something between -0.5 and 1.5>) )

) 2nd reconnection attempt happens between 1000 and 3000 ms ( 1000 * 2^1 * (<something between -0.5 and 1.5>) )

) 3rd reconnection attempt happens between 2000 and 5000 ms ( 1000 * 2^2 * (<something between -0.5 and 1.5>) )

) next reconnection attempts happen after 5000 ms

Default value: 20000

The timeout in milliseconds for each connection attempt.

These settings are specific to the given Socket instance.

The client does support multiplexing: this allows to split the logic of your application into distinct modules, while using one single WebSocket connection to the server.

