Events

There are several ways to send events between the server and the client.

Client

socket . emit ( "hello" , "world" ) ;



Server

io . on ( 'connection' , ( socket ) => {

socket . on ( 'hello' , ( arg ) => {

console . log ( arg ) ;

} ) ;

} ) ;



Server

io . on ( 'connection' , ( socket ) => {

socket . emit ( 'hello' , 'world' ) ;

} ) ;



Client

socket . onEvent ( "hello" ) { args ->

println ( args [ 0 ] ) ;

}



Events are great, but in some cases you may want a more classic request-response API. In Socket.IO, this feature is named acknowledgements.

You can add a callback as the last argument of the emit() , and this callback will be called once the other side acknowledges the event:

Client



socket . emit ( "update item" , 1 , fun ( data : ArrayList < JsonElement > ) {

val response = data [ 0 ] as JSONObject ;

println ( response . getString ( "status" ) ) ;

} )



Server

io . on ( 'connection' , ( socket ) => {

socket . on ( 'update item' , ( arg1 , arg2 , callback ) => {

console . log ( arg1 ) ;

console . log ( arg2 ) ;

callback ( {

status : 'ok' ,

} ) ;

} ) ;

} ) ;



Server

io . on ( 'connection' , ( socket ) => {

socket . emit ( 'hello' , 'please acknowledge' , ( response ) => {

console . log ( response ) ;

} ) ;

} ) ;



Client