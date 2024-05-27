Skip to main content

States Based UI Split

Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-samples/tree/main/samples/create-your-own-ui

Now that the basic states and configs handling is taken care of, we can focus on customisation.

states.meeting represents the meeting state such as setup/ended/waiting/joined that can be utilised to show different screens.

LIVE EDITOR

import { defaultConfig, generateConfig } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';

function CustomDyteMeeting({ meeting, config, states, setStates }: { meeting: DyteClient, config: UIConfig,  states: CustomStates, setStates: SetStates}){
    if (!meeting) {
        return <div> A loading screen comes here </div>;
      }
    
      if (states.meeting === 'setup') {
        return <div>Pre-call UI comes here </div>;
      }
    
      if(states.meeting === 'ended'){
        return <div>Post-call UI comes here </div>;
      }
    
      if(states.meeting === 'waiting'){
        return <div>Waiting room UI comes here </div>;
      }
    
      if(states.meeting === 'joined'){
        return <div>In-call UI comes here </div>;
      }
}

export default function Meeting() {
  const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
  const [config, setConfig] = useState(defaultConfig);
  /**
  * We need setStates method to add custom functionalities,
  * as well as to ensure that web-core & ui-kit are in Sync.
  */
  const [states, setStates] = useState<CustomStates>({
    meeting: 'setup',
    sidebar: 'chat'
  });

useEffect(() => {
  async function setupMeetingConfigs(){
      const theme = meeting!.self.config;
      const { config } = generateConfig(theme, meeting!);

      /**
       * Full screen toggle, by default requests dyte-meeting/DyteMeeting element to be in full screen.
       * Since DyteMeeting element is not here,
       *  we need to pass dyte-fullscreen-toggle, an targetElementId through config.
       */
      setFullScreenToggleTargetElement({config, targetElementId: 'root'});

      setConfig({...config});

    /**
     * Add listeners on meeting & self to monitor leave meeting, join meeting and so on.
     * This work was earlier done by DyteMeeting component internally.
     */
      const stateListenersUtils = new DyteStateListenersUtils(() => meeting, () => states, () => setStates);
      stateListenersUtils.addDyteEventListeners();

      try{
        await meeting.join();
      } catch(e){
        // do nothing
      }
    }

    if(meeting){
      setupMeetingConfigs();
    }

}, [meeting]);

return (
  /**
  * Using a ref hack, we are adding "dyteStateUpdate" listener,
  * so that we can listen to child component's internal state changes.
  */
  <div className="flex w-full h-full bg-black text-white justify-center items-center" ref={(el) => {
            el?.addEventListener('dyteStateUpdate', (e) => {
              const { detail: newStateUpdate } = e as unknown as { detail: CustomStates };
              setStates((oldState: CustomStates) => { return {
                ...oldState,
                ...newStateUpdate,
              }});
            });
          }}>
      <CustomDyteMeeting meeting={meeting} config={config} states={states} setStates={setStates} />
  </div>
);

}

/**
* DyteStateListenersUtils is a class that listens to web-core changes and syncs them with ui-kit
*/
class DyteStateListenersUtils{

    getStates: () => CustomStates;

    getStateSetter: () => (newState: CustomStates) => void;

    getMeeting: () => DyteClient;

    get states(){
        return this.getStates();
    }

    get setGlobalStates(){
        return this.getStateSetter();
    };

    get meeting(){
        return this.getMeeting();
    }

    constructor(getMeeting: () => DyteClient, getGlobalStates: () => CustomStates, getGlobalStateSetter: () => (newState: CustomStates) => void){
        this.getMeeting = getMeeting;
        this.getStates = getGlobalStates;
        this.getStateSetter = getGlobalStateSetter;
    }
    private updateStates(newState: CustomStates){
        this.setGlobalStates((oldState: CustomStates) => { return {
            ...oldState,
            ...newState,
        }});
        console.log(newState);
    }
    private roomJoinedListener = () => {
        this.updateStates({ meeting: 'joined' });
      };

      private socketServiceRoomJoinedListener = () => {
        if (this.meeting.stage.status === 'ON_STAGE' || this.meeting.stage.status === undefined) return;
        this.updateStates({ meeting: 'joined' });
      };

      private waitlistedListener = () => {
        this.updateStates({ meeting: 'waiting' });
      };

      private roomLeftListener = ({ state }: { state: RoomLeftState }) => {
        const states = this.states;
        if (states?.roomLeftState === 'disconnected') {
          this.updateStates({ meeting: 'ended', roomLeftState: state });
          return;
        }
        this.updateStates({ meeting: 'ended', roomLeftState: state });
      };

      private mediaPermissionUpdateListener = ({ kind, message }: {
        kind: PermissionSettings['kind'],
        message: string,
      }) => {
        if (['audio', 'video'].includes(kind!)) {
          if (message === 'ACCEPTED' || message === 'NOT_REQUESTED' || this.states.activeDebugger)
            return;
          const permissionModalSettings: PermissionSettings = {
            enabled: true,
            kind,
          };
          this.updateStates({ activePermissionsMessage: permissionModalSettings });
        }
      };

      private joinStateAcceptedListener = () => {
        this.updateStates({ activeJoinStage: true });
      };

      private handleChangingMeeting(destinationMeetingId: string) {
        this.updateStates({
            activeBreakoutRoomsManager: {
                ...this.states.activeBreakoutRoomsManager,
                active: this.states.activeBreakoutRoomsManager!.active,
                destinationMeetingId,
            }
        });
    }

    addDyteEventListeners(){
        if (this.meeting.meta.viewType === 'LIVESTREAM') {
            this.meeting.self.addListener('socketServiceRoomJoined', this.socketServiceRoomJoinedListener);
          }
          this.meeting.self.addListener('roomJoined', this.roomJoinedListener);

          this.meeting.self.addListener('waitlisted', this.waitlistedListener);
          this.meeting.self.addListener('roomLeft', this.roomLeftListener);
          this.meeting.self.addListener('mediaPermissionUpdate', this.mediaPermissionUpdateListener);
          this.meeting.self.addListener('joinStageRequestAccepted', this.joinStateAcceptedListener);

          if (this.meeting.connectedMeetings.supportsConnectedMeetings) {
            this.meeting.connectedMeetings.once('changingMeeting', this.handleChangingMeeting);
          }

    }
    cleanupDyteEventListeners(){

    }

}

/**
* setFullScreenToggleTargetElement updates the ui-kit config,
* to set targetElement to full screen toggle.
*/
function setFullScreenToggleTargetElement({config, targetElementId}: { config: UIConfig, targetElementId: string }){
    if (config.root && Array.isArray(config.root['div#controlbar-left'])) {
        const fullScreenToggleIndex = config.root['div#controlbar-left'].indexOf('dyte-fullscreen-toggle');
        if(fullScreenToggleIndex > -1){
            config.root['div#controlbar-left'][fullScreenToggleIndex] = ['dyte-fullscreen-toggle', {
                variant: 'vertical',
                targetElement: document.querySelector("#"+targetElementId),
            }];
        }
    }
    ['dyte-more-toggle.activeMoreMenu', 'dyte-more-toggle.activeMoreMenu.md', 'dyte-more-toggle.activeMoreMenu.sm'].forEach((configElemKey) => {
        const configElem = config?.root?.[configElemKey] as any;
        configElem?.forEach((dyteElemConfigSet: any) => {
            if (dyteElemConfigSet[0] === 'dyte-fullscreen-toggle') {
                dyteElemConfigSet[1].targetElement = document.querySelector("#"+targetElementId);
            }
        });
    });
}

Since we have already discussed how you can build a custom pre-call UI from scratch, we will now focus exclusively on the in-meeting UI.

In the next steps, we will learn how we can create custom header, footer and the stage UI using Dyte components.