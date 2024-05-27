Add custom sidebar

Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-samples/tree/main/samples/create-your-own-ui

To create a sidebar of your own, you need 2 things.

A custom sidebar UI An action button to trigger the UI

LIVE EDITOR import { DyteStage , DyteGrid , DyteNotifications , DyteSidebar , DyteControlbar , DyteParticipantsAudio , DyteDialogManager , DyteControlbarButton , DyteSidebarUi , defaultIconPack , defaultConfig , generateConfig } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ; import { useDyteMeeting , useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core' ; import { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ; function SidebarWithCustomUI ( { meeting , states , config , setStates , } : { meeting : DyteClient , config : UIConfig , states : CustomStates , setStates : SetStates } ) { const [ tabs , setTabs ] = useState ( [ { id : 'chat' , name : 'chat' } , { id : 'polls' , name : 'polls' } , { id : 'participants' , name : 'participants' } , { id : 'plugins' , name : 'plugins' } , { id : 'guidelines' , name : 'Guidelines' } ] ) ; const [ view , setView ] = useState <DyteSidebarView> ( 'sidebar' ) ; if ( ! states . activeSidebar || ( ! states . sidebar && ! states . customSidebar ) ) { return null ; } const currentTab = states . sidebar || states . customSidebar ; return ( < DyteSidebarUi tabs = { tabs } currentTab = { currentTab } view = { view } onTabChange = { ( e ) => { setStates ( ( oldState ) => { return { ... oldState , activeSidebar : true , customSidebar : e . detail , sidebar : e . detail , } } ) ; } } className = "w-80 " onSidebarClose = { ( ) => { setStates ( ( oldState ) => { return { ... oldState , activeSidebar : false , sidebar : null , customSidebar : null , } } ) ; } } > { currentTab === 'chat' && < DyteChat meeting = { meeting } config = { config } slot = "chat" /> } { currentTab === 'polls' && < DytePolls meeting = { meeting } config = { config } slot = "polls" /> } { currentTab === 'participants' && < DyteParticipants meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } slot = "participants" /> } { currentTab === 'plugins' && < DytePlugins meeting = { meeting } config = { config } slot = "plugins" /> } { currentTab === 'guidelines' && < div slot = "guidelines" className = "flex justify-center items-center p-2" > < div > < p > 1. Ensure active participation and professionalism by muting your microphone when not speaking. </ p > < br > </ br > < p > 2. Utilize the chat feature for questions or comments during the meeting. </ p > </ div > </ div > } </ DyteSidebarUi > ) ; } function MeetingStage ( { meeting , config , states , setStates } : { meeting : DyteClient , config : UIConfig , states : CustomStates , setStates : SetStates } ) { return ( < div className = "flex h-full w-full flex-col" > < DyteStage className = "flex h-full w-full flex-1 p-2" > < DyteGrid meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } /> < DyteNotifications meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } /> { states . activeSidebar && ( < SidebarWithCustomUI meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } setStates = { setStates } /> ) } </ DyteStage > < DyteParticipantsAudio meeting = { meeting } /> < DyteDialogManager meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } /> < div > < DyteControlbarButton onClick = { ( ) => { if ( states . activeSidebar && ! states . sidebar && states . customSidebar === 'guidelines' ) { setStates ( ( oldState ) => { return { ... oldState , activeSidebar : false , sidebar : null , customSidebar : null } } ) ; } else { setStates ( ( oldState ) => { return { ... oldState , activeSidebar : true , sidebar : null , customSidebar : 'guidelines' } } ) ; } } } icon = { defaultIconPack . add } label = { 'Open Custom SideBar' } /> </ div > </ div > ) ; } export default function Meeting ( ) { const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ; const [ config , setConfig ] = useState ( defaultConfig ) ; const [ states , setStates ] = useState <CustomStates> ( { meeting : 'setup' , sidebar : 'chat' } ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { async function setupMeetingConfigs ( ) { const theme = meeting !. self . config ; const { config } = generateConfig ( theme , meeting ! ) ; setConfig ( { ... config } ) ; const stateListenersUtils = new DyteStateListenersUtils ( ( ) => meeting , ( ) => states , ( ) => setStates ) ; stateListenersUtils . addDyteEventListeners ( ) ; try { await meeting . join ( ) ; } catch ( e ) { } } if ( meeting ) { Object . assign ( window , { meeting , } ) setupMeetingConfigs ( ) ; } } , [ meeting ] ) ; return ( < div className = "flex w-full h-full" ref = { ( el ) => { el ?. addEventListener ( 'dyteStateUpdate' , ( e ) => { const { detail : newStateUpdate } = e as unknown as { detail : CustomStates } ; console . log ( 'dyteStateUpdateSetup:: ' , newStateUpdate ) ; setStates ( ( oldState : CustomStates ) => { return { ... oldState , ... newStateUpdate , } } ) ; } ) ; } } > < MeetingStage meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } setStates = { setStates } /> </ div > ) } export class DyteStateListenersUtils { getStates : ( ) => CustomStates ; getStateSetter : ( ) => ( newState : CustomStates ) => void ; getMeeting : ( ) => DyteClient ; get states ( ) { return this . getStates ( ) ; } get setGlobalStates ( ) { return this . getStateSetter ( ) ; } ; get meeting ( ) { return this . getMeeting ( ) ; } constructor ( getMeeting : ( ) => DyteClient , getGlobalStates : ( ) => CustomStates , getGlobalStateSetter : ( ) => ( newState : CustomStates ) => void ) { this . getMeeting = getMeeting ; this . getStates = getGlobalStates ; this . getStateSetter = getGlobalStateSetter ; } private updateStates ( newState : CustomStates ) { this . setGlobalStates ( ( oldState : CustomStates ) => { return { ... oldState , ... newState , } } ) ; console . log ( newState ) ; } private roomJoinedListener = ( ) => { this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'joined' } ) ; } ; private socketServiceRoomJoinedListener = ( ) => { if ( this . meeting . stage . status === 'ON_STAGE' || this . meeting . stage . status === undefined ) return ; this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'joined' } ) ; } ; private waitlistedListener = ( ) => { this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'waiting' } ) ; } ; private roomLeftListener = ( { state } : { state : RoomLeftState } ) => { const states = this . states ; if ( states ?. roomLeftState === 'disconnected' ) { this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'ended' , roomLeftState : state } ) ; return ; } this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'ended' , roomLeftState : state } ) ; } ; private mediaPermissionUpdateListener = ( { kind , message } : { kind : PermissionSettings [ 'kind' ] , message : string , } ) => { if ( [ 'audio' , 'video' ] . includes ( kind ! ) ) { if ( message === 'ACCEPTED' || message === 'NOT_REQUESTED' || this . states . activeDebugger ) return ; const permissionModalSettings : PermissionSettings = { enabled : true , kind , } ; this . updateStates ( { activePermissionsMessage : permissionModalSettings } ) ; } } ; private joinStateAcceptedListener = ( ) => { this . updateStates ( { activeJoinStage : true } ) ; } ; private handleChangingMeeting ( destinationMeetingId : string ) { this . updateStates ( { activeBreakoutRoomsManager : { ... this . states . activeBreakoutRoomsManager , active : this . states . activeBreakoutRoomsManager !. active , destinationMeetingId , } } ) ; } addDyteEventListeners ( ) { if ( this . meeting . meta . viewType === 'LIVESTREAM' ) { this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'socketServiceRoomJoined' , this . socketServiceRoomJoinedListener ) ; } this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'roomJoined' , this . roomJoinedListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'waitlisted' , this . waitlistedListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'roomLeft' , this . roomLeftListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'mediaPermissionUpdate' , this . mediaPermissionUpdateListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'joinStageRequestAccepted' , this . joinStateAcceptedListener ) ; if ( this . meeting . connectedMeetings . supportsConnectedMeetings ) { this . meeting . connectedMeetings . once ( 'changingMeeting' , this . handleChangingMeeting ) ; } } cleanupDyteEventListeners ( ) { } }

Let's say, we want to show some meeting guidelines to all the participants in a side bar. To do so, in the below code snippet, we have added guidelines sidebar section.

We have added a custom button to trigger the UI as well using DyteControlbarButton component.

For such a sidebar extension, we will have to update the types as well if in case you are using react with Typescript.

import type { States } from "@dytesdk/ui-kit" ;

import { DyteSidebarSection } from "@dytesdk/ui-kit/dist/types/components/dyte-sidebar/dyte-sidebar" ;



export type CustomSideBarTabs = DyteSidebarSection | 'guidelines' ;



export type CustomStates = States & { activeMediaPreviewModal ? : boolean , customSidebar ? : CustomSideBarTabs }



export type SetStates = React . Dispatch < React . SetStateAction < CustomStates >> ;

