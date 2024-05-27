Customize Header

Source Code: https://github.com/dyte-io/react-samples/tree/main/samples/create-your-own-ui

Dyte's default header component DyteHeader can be used as the following.

< DyteHeader meeting = { meeting } />



Following code shows how you can customise the DyteHeader or build it from scratch as per your use case.

LIVE EDITOR import { defaultConfig , generateConfig , DyteLogo , DyteRecordingIndicator , DyteLivestreamIndicator , DyteMeetingTitle , DyteGridPagination , DyteParticipantCount , DyteViewerCount , DyteClock } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ; import { useDyteMeeting , useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core' ; import { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ; function HeaderWithCustomUI ( { meeting , states , config , } : { meeting : DyteClient , config : UIConfig , states : CustomStates , setStates : SetStates } ) { return < div className = 'flex justify-between w-full bg-black text-white' > < div id = "header-left" className = "flex items-center h-[48px]" > < DyteLogo meeting = { meeting } /> < DyteRecordingIndicator meeting = { meeting } /> < DyteLivestreamIndicator meeting = { meeting } /> </ div > < div id = "header-center" className = "flex items-center h-[48px]" > < DyteMeetingTitle meeting = { meeting } /> </ div > < div id = "header-right" className = "flex items-center h-[48px]" > < DyteGridPagination meeting = { meeting } states = { states } /> < DyteParticipantCount meeting = { meeting } /> < DyteViewerCount meeting = { meeting } /> < DyteClock meeting = { meeting } /> </ div > </ div > } export default function Meeting ( ) { const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ; const [ config , setConfig ] = useState ( defaultConfig ) ; const [ states , setStates ] = useState <CustomStates> ( { meeting : 'setup' , sidebar : 'chat' } ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { async function setupMeetingConfigs ( ) { const theme = meeting !. self . config ; const { config } = generateConfig ( theme , meeting ! ) ; setFullScreenToggleTargetElement ( { config , targetElementId : 'root' } ) ; setConfig ( { ... config } ) ; const stateListenersUtils = new DyteStateListenersUtils ( ( ) => meeting , ( ) => states , ( ) => setStates ) ; stateListenersUtils . addDyteEventListeners ( ) ; try { await meeting . join ( ) ; } catch ( e ) { } } if ( meeting ) { setupMeetingConfigs ( ) ; } } , [ meeting ] ) ; return ( < div className = "flex w-full h-full bg-black text-white" ref = { ( el ) => { el ?. addEventListener ( 'dyteStateUpdate' , ( e ) => { const { detail : newStateUpdate } = e as unknown as { detail : CustomStates } ; setStates ( ( oldState : CustomStates ) => { return { ... oldState , ... newStateUpdate , } } ) ; } ) ; } } > < HeaderWithCustomUI meeting = { meeting } config = { config } states = { states } setStates = { setStates } /> </ div > ) ; } class DyteStateListenersUtils { getStates : ( ) => CustomStates ; getStateSetter : ( ) => ( newState : CustomStates ) => void ; getMeeting : ( ) => DyteClient ; get states ( ) { return this . getStates ( ) ; } get setGlobalStates ( ) { return this . getStateSetter ( ) ; } ; get meeting ( ) { return this . getMeeting ( ) ; } constructor ( getMeeting : ( ) => DyteClient , getGlobalStates : ( ) => CustomStates , getGlobalStateSetter : ( ) => ( newState : CustomStates ) => void ) { this . getMeeting = getMeeting ; this . getStates = getGlobalStates ; this . getStateSetter = getGlobalStateSetter ; } private updateStates ( newState : CustomStates ) { this . setGlobalStates ( ( oldState : CustomStates ) => { return { ... oldState , ... newState , } } ) ; console . log ( newState ) ; } private roomJoinedListener = ( ) => { this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'joined' } ) ; } ; private socketServiceRoomJoinedListener = ( ) => { if ( this . meeting . stage . status === 'ON_STAGE' || this . meeting . stage . status === undefined ) return ; this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'joined' } ) ; } ; private waitlistedListener = ( ) => { this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'waiting' } ) ; } ; private roomLeftListener = ( { state } : { state : RoomLeftState } ) => { const states = this . states ; if ( states ?. roomLeftState === 'disconnected' ) { this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'ended' , roomLeftState : state } ) ; return ; } this . updateStates ( { meeting : 'ended' , roomLeftState : state } ) ; } ; private mediaPermissionUpdateListener = ( { kind , message } : { kind : PermissionSettings [ 'kind' ] , message : string , } ) => { if ( [ 'audio' , 'video' ] . includes ( kind ! ) ) { if ( message === 'ACCEPTED' || message === 'NOT_REQUESTED' || this . states . activeDebugger ) return ; const permissionModalSettings : PermissionSettings = { enabled : true , kind , } ; this . updateStates ( { activePermissionsMessage : permissionModalSettings } ) ; } } ; private joinStateAcceptedListener = ( ) => { this . updateStates ( { activeJoinStage : true } ) ; } ; private handleChangingMeeting ( destinationMeetingId : string ) { this . updateStates ( { activeBreakoutRoomsManager : { ... this . states . activeBreakoutRoomsManager , active : this . states . activeBreakoutRoomsManager !. active , destinationMeetingId , } } ) ; } addDyteEventListeners ( ) { if ( this . meeting . meta . viewType === 'LIVESTREAM' ) { this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'socketServiceRoomJoined' , this . socketServiceRoomJoinedListener ) ; } this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'roomJoined' , this . roomJoinedListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'waitlisted' , this . waitlistedListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'roomLeft' , this . roomLeftListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'mediaPermissionUpdate' , this . mediaPermissionUpdateListener ) ; this . meeting . self . addListener ( 'joinStageRequestAccepted' , this . joinStateAcceptedListener ) ; if ( this . meeting . connectedMeetings . supportsConnectedMeetings ) { this . meeting . connectedMeetings . once ( 'changingMeeting' , this . handleChangingMeeting ) ; } } cleanupDyteEventListeners ( ) { } } function setFullScreenToggleTargetElement ( { config , targetElementId } : { config : UIConfig , targetElementId : string } ) { if ( config . root && Array . isArray ( config . root [ 'div#controlbar-left' ] ) ) { const fullScreenToggleIndex = config . root [ 'div#controlbar-left' ] . indexOf ( 'dyte-fullscreen-toggle' ) ; if ( fullScreenToggleIndex > - 1 ) { config . root [ 'div#controlbar-left' ] [ fullScreenToggleIndex ] = [ 'dyte-fullscreen-toggle' , { variant : 'vertical' , targetElement : document . querySelector ( "#" + targetElementId ) , } ] ; } } [ 'dyte-more-toggle.activeMoreMenu' , 'dyte-more-toggle.activeMoreMenu.md' , 'dyte-more-toggle.activeMoreMenu.sm' ] . forEach ( ( configElemKey ) => { const configElem = config ?. root ?. [ configElemKey ] as any ; configElem ?. forEach ( ( dyteElemConfigSet : any ) => { if ( dyteElemConfigSet [ 0 ] === 'dyte-fullscreen-toggle' ) { dyteElemConfigSet [ 1 ] . targetElement = document . querySelector ( "#" + targetElementId ) ; } } ) ; } ) ; }

Please note that the DyteRecordingIndicator will be shown only when recording is in-progress. Similarly DyteLivestreamIndicator only shows "Live" indicator if the preset is a livestream preset.

if user's preset has a logo, that logo will be shown using DyteLogo component.

Now that we know how we can build a custom header, let's move on to discuss how we can build a custom footer otherwise knows as control bar.