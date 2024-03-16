On this page

Audio/video - Preview

For building audio/video preview

For AUDIO - The value of meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudio needs to be ALLOWED

needs to be For VIDEO - The value of meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideo needs to be ALLOWED

In the preset editor, toggle these settings under Media .

Imports:

import {

DyteParticipantTile ,

DyteAvatar ,

DyteNameTag ,

DyteAudioVisualizer ,

DyteMicToggle ,

DyteCameraToggle ,

DyteButton ,

} from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ;

import type DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core' ;



We'll be using DyteParticipantTile , DyteAvatar , DyteNameTag , DyteAudioVisualizer for building a preview tile and DyteMicToggle and DyteCameraToggle for media controls