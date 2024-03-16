Audio/video - Preview
For building audio/video preview
Permissions
- For AUDIO - The value of
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudioneeds to be
ALLOWED
- For VIDEO - The value of
meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideoneeds to be
ALLOWED
In the preset editor, toggle these settings under
Media.
Media Preview and Controls
Imports:
import {
DyteParticipantTile,
DyteAvatar,
DyteNameTag,
DyteAudioVisualizer,
DyteMicToggle,
DyteCameraToggle,
DyteButton,
} from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
import type DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';
We'll be using
DyteParticipantTile,
DyteAvatar,
DyteNameTag,
DyteAudioVisualizer for building a preview tile and
DyteMicToggle and
DyteCameraToggle for media controls
<DyteParticipantTile meeting={meeting} participant={meeting.self}>
<DyteAvatar participant={meeting.self} />
<DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self}>
<DyteAudioVisualizer participant={meeting.self} slot="start" />
</DyteNameTag>
<div id="user-actions" className="absolute bottom-2 right-2 flex">
<DyteMicToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm"></DyteMicToggle>
<DyteCameraToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm"></DyteCameraToggle>
</div>
</DyteParticipantTile>