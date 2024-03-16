Skip to main content

Audio/video - Preview

For building audio/video preview

Permissions

  • For AUDIO - The value of meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudio needs to be ALLOWED
  • For VIDEO - The value of meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideo needs to be ALLOWED

In the preset editor, toggle these settings under Media.

Media Preview and Controls

Imports:

import {
  DyteParticipantTile,
  DyteAvatar,
  DyteNameTag,
  DyteAudioVisualizer,
  DyteMicToggle,
  DyteCameraToggle,
  DyteButton,
} from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
import type DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';

We'll be using DyteParticipantTile, DyteAvatar, DyteNameTag, DyteAudioVisualizer for building a preview tile and DyteMicToggle and DyteCameraToggle for media controls

<DyteParticipantTile meeting={meeting} participant={meeting.self}>
  <DyteAvatar participant={meeting.self} />
  <DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self}>
    <DyteAudioVisualizer participant={meeting.self} slot="start" />
  </DyteNameTag>
  <div id="user-actions" className="absolute bottom-2 right-2 flex">
    <DyteMicToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm"></DyteMicToggle>
    <DyteCameraToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm"></DyteCameraToggle>
  </div>
</DyteParticipantTile>