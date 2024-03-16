On this page

Edit user name

A common use case of pre-call UI is to give the user a option to set / edit their name.

Requires meeting.self.permissions.canEditDisplayName to be true

In the preset editor, ensure Miscellaneous > Edit Name is toggled enabled.

Imports

import { DyteButton } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ;

import type DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core' ;

import { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ;



We add a <input> element for entering the participant name. We should not show this input if the user doese not have permission to edit name ( permissions.canEditDisplayName )

await meeting.self.setName(participantName); sets the new name for the participant.