Edit user name

A common use case of pre-call UI is to give the user a option to set / edit their name.

Permissions

Requires meeting.self.permissions.canEditDisplayName to be true

In the preset editor, ensure Miscellaneous > Edit Name is toggled enabled.

File: CustomMeetingPreview.tsx

Imports

import { DyteButton } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
import type DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';

We add a <input> element for entering the participant name. We should not show this input if the user doese not have permission to edit name (permissions.canEditDisplayName)

await meeting.self.setName(participantName); sets the new name for the participant.

At the end, we let user join the meeting using await meeting.join();.