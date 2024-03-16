Edit user name
A common use case of pre-call UI is to give the user a option to set / edit their name.
Permissions
Requires
meeting.self.permissions.canEditDisplayName to be
true
In the preset editor, ensure
Miscellaneous > Edit Name is toggled enabled.
File: CustomMeetingPreview.tsx
Imports
import { DyteButton } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
import type DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core';
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
We add a
<input> element for entering the participant name. We should not show this input if the user doese not have permission to edit name (
permissions.canEditDisplayName)
await meeting.self.setName(participantName); sets the new name for the participant.
At the end, we let user join the meeting using
await meeting.join();.