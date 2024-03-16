Audio/video - Device Selection
To let the user choose between multiple available input / output devices, you can use the
<DyteSettings > component
function DeviceSettings({ open, onClose }) {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
return (
<SomeDialogComponent open={open} onClose={onClose}>
<DyteSettings meeting={meeting} />
</SomeDialogComponent>
);
}
If you added
DyteDialogManager as suggested in the Basic Structure guide, you can also use
<DyteSettingsToggle> component to trigger the inbuilt Dialog.
Extending the last code sample with device selector.