Audio/video - Device Selection

To let the user choose between multiple available input / output devices, you can use the <DyteSettings > component

function DeviceSettings({ open, onClose }) {
  const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
  return (
    <SomeDialogComponent open={open} onClose={onClose}>
      <DyteSettings meeting={meeting} />
    </SomeDialogComponent>
  );
}

If you added DyteDialogManager as suggested in the Basic Structure guide, you can also use <DyteSettingsToggle> component to trigger the inbuilt Dialog.

Extending the last code sample with device selector.