DyteParticipant
A participant entry component used inside
dyte-participants which shows data
like: name, picture and media device status.
You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.
<DyteParticipant participant={meeting.self} />
Props
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
participant
Participant object
Type
DyteParticipant | DyteSelf
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n
view
Show participant summary
Default
'sidebar'
Type
"sidebar"