Skip to main content

DyteParticipantsToggle

A button which toggles visibility of participants.

When clicked it emits a dyteStateUpdate event with the data:

{
  activeSidebar: boolean;
  sidebar: 'participants' | 'none';
}
<Center>
  <DyteParticipantsToggle size="sm" />
  <DyteParticipantsToggle size="lg" />
  <DyteParticipantsToggle variant="horizontal" size="sm" />
</Center>

Props

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"