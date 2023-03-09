On this page

DyteNotifications

A component which handles notifications.

You can configure which notifications you want to see and which ones you want to hear. There are also certain limits which you can set as well.

< DyteNotifications

meeting = { meeting }

config = { {

config : {

notifications : {

participant_left : false ,

} ,

notification_sounds : {

participant_left : false ,

} ,

participant_joined_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,

participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,

} ,

} }

/ >

