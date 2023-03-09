Skip to main content

DyteNotifications

A component which handles notifications.

You can configure which notifications you want to see and which ones you want to hear. There are also certain limits which you can set as well.

<DyteNotifications
  meeting={meeting}
  config={{
    config: {
      notifications: {
        participant_left: false,
      },
      notification_sounds: {
        participant_left: false,
      },
      participant_joined_sound_notification_limit: 10,
      participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit: 10,
    },
  }}
/>

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

config

Config object

Default
defaultConfig

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()