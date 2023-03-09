DyteNotifications
A component which handles notifications.
You can configure which notifications you want to see and which ones you want to hear. There are also certain limits which you can set as well.
<DyteNotifications
meeting={meeting}
config={{
config: {
notifications: {
participant_left: false,
},
notification_sounds: {
participant_left: false,
},
participant_joined_sound_notification_limit: 10,
participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit: 10,
},
}}
/>
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
config
Config object
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n