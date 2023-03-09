DyteParticipants
A component which lists all participants, with ability to run privileged actions on each participant according to your permissions.
<Center>
<DyteParticipants
meeting={meeting}
style={{ height: '480px', maxWidth: '320px', backgroundColor: '#000' }}
/>
</Center>
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
config
Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n