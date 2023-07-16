DyteChat
Fully featured chat component with image & file upload, emoji picker and auto-scroll.
<Center>
<DyteChat
meeting={meeting}
style={{ height: '480px', maxWidth: '320px', backgroundColor: '#000' }}
/>
</Center>
Props
config
Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
disablePrivateChat
disables private chat
Default
false
Type
boolean
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
privatePresetFilter
Default
[]
Type
String[]
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n