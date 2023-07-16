Skip to main content

DyteChat

Fully featured chat component with image & file upload, emoji picker and auto-scroll.

<Center>
  <DyteChat
    meeting={meeting}
    style={{ height: '480px', maxWidth: '320px', backgroundColor: '#000' }}
  />
</Center>

Props

config

Config

Default
defaultConfig

disablePrivateChat

disables private chat

Default
false
Type
boolean

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

privatePresetFilter

Default
[]
Type
String[]

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()