DyteNameTag
A component which shows a participant's name.
<Row>
<DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self} />
{/* pass `meeting` to it to differentiate `you`. */}
<DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self} meeting={meeting} />
</Row>
Props
participant
required
Participant object
Type
DyteParticipant | DyteSelf
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
isScreenShare
Whether it is used in a screen share view
Default
false
Type
boolean
maxLength
Maximum length of the name
Default
20
Type
number
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n