DyteNameTag

A component which shows a participant's name.

<Row>
  <DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self} />
  {/* pass `meeting` to it to differentiate `you`. */}
  <DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self} meeting={meeting} />
</Row>

Props

participant

required

Participant object

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

isScreenShare

Whether it is used in a screen share view

Default
false
Type
boolean

maxLength

Maximum length of the name

Default
20
Type
number

meeting

Meeting object

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()