DyteJoinStage

Props

config

UI Config

Default
defaultConfig

dataConfig

Content Config

Default
{
    title: this.t('stage.join_title'),
    label: {
      accept: this.t('stage.join_confirm'),
      reject: this.t('stage.join_cancel'),
    },
    description: this.t('stage.join_summary'),
  }
Type
ModalDataConfig

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()