DyteJoinStage
Props
config
UI Config
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
dataConfig
Content Config
Default
{
title: this.t('stage.join_title'),
label: {
accept: this.t('stage.join_confirm'),
reject: this.t('stage.join_cancel'),
},
description: this.t('stage.join_summary'),
}
Type
ModalDataConfig
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
meeting
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n