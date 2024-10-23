Customization Prerequisite
danger
If you are not using
DyteMeeting component directly, rendering the following components are critical for the meeting to function.
DyteNotifications
This component is required for receiving notifications. If you don't have this component, you won't be notified of events like network disconnection or poor network.
<DyteNotifications
meeting={meeting}
config={{
config: {
// which notifications to show
notifications: ['chat', 'participant_joined', 'participant_left'],
// which notifications should have sounds
notification_sounds: ['chat', 'participant_joined', 'participant_left'],
// maximum number of participant joined sound notifications
participant_joined_sound_notification_limit: 10,
// maximum number of chat message sound notifications
participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit: 10,
},
}}
/>
DyteDialogManager
A component which handles all dialog elements in a component. This component is required for the following components to work:
- DyteLeaveButton
- DyteSettingsToggle
- DyteBreakoutRoomsToggle
- DyteMuteAllButton
This components depends on the values from
states object.
function Example() {
const [states, setStates] = useState({});
const setState = (s) => setStates((states) => ({ ...states, ...s }));
return (
<View>
<DyteButton onClick={() => setState({ activeLeaveConfirmation: true })}>
Show Leave Confirmation
</DyteButton>
<DyteDialogManager
meeting={meeting}
states={states}
onDyteStateUpdate={(e) => setState(e.detail)}
/>
</View>
);
}