Customization Prerequisite

danger If you are not using DyteMeeting component directly, rendering the following components are critical for the meeting to function.

This component is required for receiving notifications. If you don't have this component, you won't be notified of events like network disconnection or poor network.

< DyteNotifications

meeting = { meeting }

config = { {

config : {



notifications : [ 'chat' , 'participant_joined' , 'participant_left' ] ,



notification_sounds : [ 'chat' , 'participant_joined' , 'participant_left' ] ,



participant_joined_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,



participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,

} ,

} }

/>



A component which handles all dialog elements in a component. This component is required for the following components to work:

DyteLeaveButton

DyteSettingsToggle

DyteBreakoutRoomsToggle

DyteMuteAllButton

This components depends on the values from states object.