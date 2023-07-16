DyteGrid
The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.
<DyteGrid meeting={meeting} style={{ height: '360px' }} />
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
aspectRatio
The aspect ratio of each participant
Default
'16:9'
Type
string
config
Config object
Default
defaultConfig
Type
UIConfig
gap
Gap between participants
Default
8
Type
number
gridSize
Grid size
Default
defaultGridSize
Type
GridSize
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
layout
Grid Layout
Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"
overrides
Default
{}
Type
any
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n