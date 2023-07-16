Skip to main content

DyteGrid

The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

<DyteGrid meeting={meeting} style={{ height: '360px' }} />

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

aspectRatio

The aspect ratio of each participant

Default
'16:9'
Type
string

config

Config object

Default
defaultConfig

gap

Gap between participants

Default
8
Type
number

gridSize

Grid size

Default
defaultGridSize
Type
GridSize

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

layout

Grid Layout

Default
'row'
Type
"column" | "row"

overrides

Default
{}
Type
any

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()