DyteGridPagination

A component which allows you to change current page and view mode of active participants list. This is reflected in the dyte-grid component.

<Center>
  <DyteGridPagination meeting={meeting} />
</Center>

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

iconPack

Icon Pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size Prop

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'rounded'
Type
"grid" | "rounded" | "solid"