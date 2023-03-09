On this page

DyteParticipantTile

A component which plays a participants video and allows for placement of components like dyte-name-tag , dyte-audio-visualizer or any other component.

< DyteParticipantTile participant = { meeting . self } >

< DyteNameTag participant = { meeting . self } >

< DyteAudioVisualizer slot = " start " />

</ DyteNameTag >

</ DyteParticipantTile >



You can change the name-tag-position to any of the supported values and change the placement of audio-visualizer in name-tag as well.

< DyteParticipantTile participant = { meeting . self } nameTagPosition = " bottom-center " >

< DyteNameTag participant = { meeting . self } >

< DyteAudioVisualizer slot = " end " />

</ DyteNameTag >

</ DyteParticipantTile >



It also has a few variants.

< DyteParticipantTile

participant = { meeting . self }

nameTagPosition = " bottom-center "

variant = " gradient "

>

< DyteNameTag participant = { meeting . self } >

< DyteAudioVisualizer slot = " start " />

</ DyteNameTag >

</ DyteParticipantTile >

