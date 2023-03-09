On this page

A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

< Center >

< DyteSidebar

defaultSection = " participants "

meeting = { meeting }

style = { { height : '480px' } }

/>

</ Center >



To see a mobile sidebar:

< div style = { { position : 'relative' , height : '600px' } } >

< DyteSidebar

view = " full-screen "

defaultSection = " participants "

meeting = { meeting }

style = { { maxWidth : '360px' , margin : 'auto' } }

/>

</ div >

