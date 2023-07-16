Skip to main content

DyteButton

A button that follows Dyte's Design System.

<Row>
  <DyteButton>Primary</DyteButton>
  <DyteButton variant="secondary">Secondary</DyteButton>
</Row>

Props

disabled

Where the button is disabled or not

Default
false
Type
boolean

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

kind

Button type

Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "icon" | "wide"

reverse

Whether to reverse order of children

Default
false
Type
boolean

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Button variant

Default
'primary'
Type
"danger" | "ghost" | "primary" | "secondary"