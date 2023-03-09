On this page

DyteSettings

A settings component to see and change your audio/video devices as well as see your connection quality.

< Center >

< h2 > Desktop </ h2 >



< DyteSettings

meeting = { meeting }

style = { { height : '480px' , width : '100%' , maxWidth : '720px' } }

/>



< h2 > Mobile </ h2 >



< DyteSettings

meeting = { meeting }

size = " sm "

style = { { height : '480px' , width : '100%' , maxWidth : '360px' } }

/>

</ Center >

