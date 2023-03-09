DyteSettings
A settings component to see and change your audio/video devices as well as see your connection quality.
<Center>
<h2>Desktop</h2>
<DyteSettings
meeting={meeting}
style={{ height: '480px', width: '100%', maxWidth: '720px' }}
/>
<h2>Mobile</h2>
<DyteSettings
meeting={meeting}
size="sm"
style={{ height: '480px', width: '100%', maxWidth: '360px' }}
/>
</Center>
Props
meeting
required
Meeting object
Type
DyteClient
iconPack
Icon pack
Default
defaultIconPack
Type
IconPack
size
Size
Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"
states
States object
Type
States
t
Language
Default
useLanguage()
Type
DyteI18n