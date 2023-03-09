Skip to main content

DyteSettings

A settings component to see and change your audio/video devices as well as see your connection quality.

<Center>
  <h2>Desktop</h2>

  <DyteSettings
    meeting={meeting}
    style={{ height: '480px', width: '100%', maxWidth: '720px' }}
  />

  <h2>Mobile</h2>

  <DyteSettings
    meeting={meeting}
    size="sm"
    style={{ height: '480px', width: '100%', maxWidth: '360px' }}
  />
</Center>

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

states

States object

Type
States

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()