DyteRecordingToggle

A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.

Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.

Note that the toggle button won't be rendered if you do not have the necessary permission.

<Center>
  <DyteRecordingToggle size="sm" meeting={meeting} />
  <DyteRecordingToggle size="lg" meeting={meeting} />
  <DyteRecordingToggle variant="horizontal" size="sm" meeting={meeting} />
</Center>

Props

disabled

Disable the button

Default
false
Type
boolean

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

meeting

Meeting object

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()

variant

Variant

Default
'button'
Type
"button" | "horizontal"