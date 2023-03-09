On this page

DyteRecordingToggle

A button which toggles recording state of a meeting.

Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.

Note that the toggle button won't be rendered if you do not have the necessary permission.

< Center >

< DyteRecordingToggle size = " sm " meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteRecordingToggle size = " lg " meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteRecordingToggle variant = " horizontal " size = " sm " meeting = { meeting } />

</ Center >

