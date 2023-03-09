On this page

DyteNotification

A component which shows a notification.

You need to remove the element after you receive the dyteNotificationDismiss event.

< DyteNotification

notification = { {

id : 'your-id' ,

message : 'Vaibhav says hi!' ,

image : 'https://github.com/vaibhavshn.png' ,

button : {

text : 'Say Hi back' ,

variant : 'ghost' ,

onClick : ( ) => alert ( 'Hey' ) ,

} ,

} }

onDyteNotificationDismiss = { ( e ) => {

e . target . remove ( ) ;

} }

/>

