DytePolls

A component which lists all available plugins a user can access with the ability to enable or disable them as per their permissions.

<Center>
  <DytePolls
    meeting={meeting}
    style={{ height: '480px', maxWidth: '320px', backgroundColor: '#000' }}
  />
</Center>

Props

meeting

required

Meeting object

config

Config

Default
defaultConfig

iconPack

Icon pack

Default
defaultIconPack

size

Size

Type
"lg" | "md" | "sm" | "xl"

t

Language

Default
useLanguage()