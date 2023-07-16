Android
QuickstartThis quickstart shows how to add Dyte's Interactive Livestream SDK to your Android applications.In addition, you'll learn how Dyte's UI component library can help you build your UI faster with components designed specifically for Interactive Livestream applications.
You can also checkout our sample code for Android. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android Samples GitHub repository.
Objective
You'll learn how to:
- Install the Dyte client-side SDKs
- Initialize Dyte client
- Bringing up your UI
- Go live!
Before Getting Started
Make sure you've a mechanism to get
authToken from your server-side, which you would have received as part of Add Participant call.
Step 1: Install the SDK
- Install the SDK using maven central dependency.
dependencies {
// (other dependencies)
implementation 'io.dyte:uikit:+'
}
- Add the following permissions to the AndroidManifest.xml file.
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE" />
Release builds (or any other Proguard builds) require an additional setup step, refer to the Proguard Builds section.
Step 2: Initialisation configuration
Set the properties in the
DyteMeetingInfoV2 class. You just need to provide
the participant's
authToken.
|Name
|Description
authToken
|After you've created the meeting,
add each participant to the meeting
using the Add Participant API
(The presetName created earlier
must be passed in the body
of the Add Participant API request)
The API response contains the
authToken.
val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2(
authToken = '<auth_token>',
)
Step 3: Initialize the SDK
The
DyteUIKitBuilder is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and
the only class required to initialize Dyte SDK.
val dyteUIKitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo(
activity = this,
dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo
)
val dyteUIKit = DyteUIKitBuilder.build(dyteUIKitInfo)
Step 4: Launch the meeting UI
To launch the meeting UI all you need to do is call
startMeeting() which will take
care of everything for you.
dyteUIKit.startMeeting()
Proguard Builds
Perform the following steps, for Android release builds/proguard builds:
- Create
/android/app/proguard-rules.profile.
# Keep `Companion` object fields of serializable classes.
# This avoids serializer lookup through `getDeclaredClasses` as done for named companion objects.
-if @kotlinx.serialization.Serializable class **
-keepclassmembers class <1> {
static <1>$Companion Companion;
}
# Keep `serializer()` on companion objects (both default and named) of serializable classes.
-if @kotlinx.serialization.Serializable class ** {
static **$* *;
}
-keepclassmembers class <2>$<3> {
kotlinx.serialization.KSerializer serializer(...);
}
# keep webrtc classes
-keep class org.webrtc.** { *; }
-dontwarn org.chromium.build.BuildHooksAndroid
# keep ktor classes
-keep class io.ktor.** { *; }
- Add the following to your
android/app/build.gradleto import the proguard configuration.
buildTypes {
release {
...
...
...
proguardFiles getDefaultProguardFile('proguard-android.txt'), 'proguard-rules.pro'
}
}