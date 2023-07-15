React
QuickstartThis quickstart shows how to use Dyte's Livestream in your React applications with a variety of meeting UI customization options.
Dyte also offers the flexibility to build your own UI using various individual components. This offers limitless customization options to tailor the UI to fit your requirements. For more information, see the Build your own UI section.
For getting started quickly, you can use our sample code. You can clone and run a sample application from the React UI Kit GitHub repository.
Objective
You'll learn how to:
- Install the Dyte client-side SDKs
- Initialize Dyte client
- Bringing up your UI
- Go live!
Before Getting Started
Make sure you've a mechanism to get
authToken from your server-side, which you would have received as part of Add Participant call.
Step 1: Install Dyte SDK packages
To begin, install the following packages:
@dytesdk/react-web-core: This core package powers video, voice, livestream, and chat SDKs. This is a required package.
@dytesdk/ui-kit: This package includes Dyte UI components which can be used with core to easily build your own UI, including a prebuilt UI component. You can skip installing this package if you wish to build your own UI from scratch.
react-web-core consists of hooks written on top of our
core package, which makes it easy to use
web-core in React applications.
You can install the package using npm or Yarn.
npm install @dytesdk/react-web-core @dytesdk/react-ui-kit
If you get errors when importing the
react-web-core and
react-ui-kit
packages, try installing them separately.
Version
|@dytesdk/react-web-core
|@dytesdk/react-ui-kit
Step 2: Prepare meeting object
Here's a series of steps that you need to perform:
Initialize the Dyte client
- Use the
useDyteClient()hook and
initMeeting
- Provide the
authTokenthat you fetched from your server-side
import { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useDyteClient } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
export default function Meeting({ authToken }) {
const [meeting, initMeeting] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initMeeting({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: false,
},
});
}, []);
return <></>; // TODO: render the UI
}
Set up
DyteProvider
You need it to import the
DyteProvider from the
dytesdk/react-web-core.
DyteProvider basically is a hook wrapper on
dytesdk/web-core. This provides a meeting object to child components.
import { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useDyteClient, DyteProvider } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
export default function App() {
const [meeting, initMeeting] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initMeeting({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: false,
},
});
}, []);
return (
<DyteProvider value={meeting} fallback={<i>Loading...</i>}>
{/* Render your UI here. Subcomponents can now use the `useDyteMeeting` and `useDyteSelector` hooks */}
</DyteProvider>
);
}
fallback can be used to add a loading indicator while the meeting is being initialized.
Step 3: Bring up the UI
The
meeting object serves as the link between web-core and UI Kit, allowing
them to communicate with one another. Once the UI Kit has the meeting object,
it can join and leave meetings, and so on.
Create a
MyMeeting component and render it within
DyteProvider.
import { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useDyteClient, DyteProvider } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import MyMeeting from './my-meeting';
export default function App() {
const [meeting, initMeeting] = useDyteClient();
useEffect(() => {
initMeeting({
authToken: '<auth-token>',
defaults: {
audio: false,
video: false,
},
});
}, []);
return (
<DyteProvider value={meeting} fallback={<i>Loading...</i>}>
{/* Render your UI here. Subcomponents can now use the `useDyteMeeting` and `useDyteSelector` hooks */}
<MyMeeting />
</DyteProvider>
);
}
UI Kit
DyteMeeting renders the entire meeting UI. It loads your preset and renders
the UI based on it. With this component, you don't have to handle all the
states, dialogs, and other smaller bits of managing the application.
For more information on the other props of
DyteMeeting, see DyteMeeting.
import { DyteMeeting } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
function MyMeeting() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
return (
<div style={{ height: '480px' }}>
<DyteMeeting mode="fill" meeting={meeting} />
</div>
);
}
Build your own UI
If you require additional customizations, you can choose specific components and utilize the low-level APIs offered by our core SDK to construct the rest of the UI according to your specific needs.
import { DyteGrid, DyteMicToggle } from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
function MyMeeting() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
return (
<div style={{ height: '480px' }}>
<DyteGrid meeting={meeting} />
<div className="controlbar">
<DyteMicToggle meeting={meeting} />
</div>
</div>
);
}