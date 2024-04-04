Skip to main content

DyteSetupScreen

A widget that provides a well-built setup screen using our exportable components itself. This widget integrates with the Dyte UI Kit and gives our setup page as a widget.

info

DyteProvider needs to be added above DyteSetupScreen which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.

Usage

Here is a basic example of how to use the DyteSetupScreen in your Flutter app:

DyteSetupScreen(
  selectedAudioDevice,
  selectedVideoDevice,
);

Here, selectedAudioDevice and selectedVideoDevice can be fetched using dyteClient.getSelectedAudioDevice() & dyteClient.getSelectedVideoDevice() respectively.

Screenshot