DyteSetupScreen
A widget that provides a well-built setup screen using our exportable components itself. This widget integrates with the Dyte UI Kit and gives our setup page as a widget.
info
DyteProvider needs to be added above
DyteSetupScreen which will manage dyte client object for polls screen by itself.
Usage
Here is a basic example of how to use the
DyteSetupScreen in your Flutter app:
DyteSetupScreen(
selectedAudioDevice,
selectedVideoDevice,
);
Here,
selectedAudioDevice and
selectedVideoDevice can be fetched using
dyteClient.getSelectedAudioDevice() &
dyteClient.getSelectedVideoDevice() respectively.